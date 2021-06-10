Your daily horoscope: June 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because there is a solar eclipse on your birthday the universe has earmarked you to do something special over the coming 12 months. Keep your eyes and ears open over the next few days because there will be clues as to what that something might be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You really don’t care if other people agree with what you believe, the only thing that matters to you is that you know you are right. Today’s eclipse in the mind area of your chart will do wonders for your self-belief – not that it’s ever that low!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone stops you from following your chosen course today you will have to accept they have the right to do so. Find a new way to reach your goal. The solar eclipse in the money area of your chart suggests the effort will be worth it.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s solar eclipse in your sign will bring massive changes in its wake and your first priority must be to stay focused so you are ready to make the most of them. Be logical in your outlook at all times – only losers get emotional.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not let your fears get the better of you today. Because you have such a strong and vivid imagination that won’t be easy but you have the power to redirect your thoughts in more positive directions – so use it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more someone bombards you with facts and figures to support their point of view the more certain you can be that their point of view is way off the mark. The truth is right there in front of you – open your eyes and recognize what it is.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because there is so much upheaval taking place at the moment you may think you have done something wrong, but that isn’t the case. Today’s eclipse will in some way make it clear that you are being far too negative in your thinking. Don’t think so much!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to tell a few home truths to a friend or colleague who seems to have their head stuck in the clouds. Your words may hurt their feelings, but it’s better they get real now rather than later when the truth could hurt even more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s eclipse in the wealth area of your chart warns that pushing yourself to the limits of endurance could count against you financially as well as physically. Yes, of course, you are determined to do a truly excellent job, but think quality rather than quantity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be in one of those typically Sagittarian moods when you can’t see the point in making much of an effort. However, your laid-back attitude does not mean you can just abandon your responsibilities to loved ones and others who rely on you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something that needs to be said you must not hold back – give it everything you’ve got and don’t worry about the consequences. If what you say is true, and well-intentioned, others will thank you for it further down the line.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A solar eclipse in the most dynamic area of your chart makes this the sort of day when you can turn your hand to anything and make a success of it. But you must be selective. Being able to do anything does not mean you should do everything.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The time has come to accept that a loved one’s point of view is not going to change and you must find ways to live with it. Start by accepting that different people have different personalities and that there is no “right” or “wrong” attached to it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com