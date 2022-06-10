Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart this year is that you need to be more flexible in your thinking. It won’t be easy but it can be done – in fact it must be done if you want to make more of your creative talents. Fixed ideas are bad ideas.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What happens today and over the weekend should ease your mind a bit about your cash-flow situation. It does not mean you are out of the woods and can afford to go on a spree but it does mean you won’t have to make too many cutbacks.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in your own sign will boost your clarity of vision and make it easier to discern who is being honest with you and who is trying to deceive you. Once you know that you can decide what to do about it. Be merciful … maybe.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you feel a bit downbeat today then do something dramatic and dynamic. Anything that forces you out of the rut you are in is sure to be good for you, and because it is good for you it will be good for those who depend on you too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not let your personal feelings cloud your judgment about matters of a practical nature. A clear head is a must today and over the weekend, so focus on what is important and refuse to even think about trivial and divisive issues.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

One way or another you will be moving up in the world very soon, so put the failures of the past behind you and focus on how you can make a success of the future. Self-belief is key to creating the conditions in which you can thrive.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Strive for your highest ideal today and don’t stop striving until you have reached it. Now that Mercury, your ruler, is moving in your favour again there is no reason why you should not aim for the stars. All things are possible if you desire them enough.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Talk is cheap, so if someone you live, work or do business with promises you the world today let them know you will only believe it when you see it. Don’t worry that they might be offended by your doubts, they are more likely to respect you for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have put a great deal of effort into getting on top of your workload of late and you must make sure you stay ahead. Distractions of one sort or another will tempt you today but the planets urge you to ignore each and every one of them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The small things in life will take care of themselves today, so focus on the bigger picture and give no thought to the kind of petty things that others get worked up about. Your mind is both broader and deeper than most, which gives you a huge advantage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mercury in Taurus links with Pluto in your sign today, which will clarify your thoughts and make it easier for you to make quick decisions. However, as Pluto is moving retrograde you need to be aware that those decisions might not meet with everyone’s approval.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t be slow to admit that you made a few mistakes, and don’t be slow in trying to put them right. Put your ego aside today and make amends to anyone, friend or foe, you may have wronged. The world will think well of you for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you let other people know how you feel today you are guaranteed a positive response. It may in fact amaze you to discover how forgiving certain individuals can be and how quickly they are prepared to drop what they are doing just to help you.

