Your daily horoscope: June 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter and Saturn are both strong on your birthday this year, which suggests that what you gain and what you lose will cancel each other out. Remember though that attitude is everything – winning and losing can be equally enjoyable, if you want them to be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to criticize other people if, because of their stupidity, you have to make last-minute changes to a plan you thought was done and dusted. With the sun in the social area of your chart under pressure today it’s unlikely you’ll get a fair hearing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Just because other people are happy to take risks today does not mean you have to take them, too. In fact, if you follow a more cautious line over the next 24 hours you could benefit from their mistakes, of which there will be plenty.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in your sign may give the impression that there are no restrictions and that you can do as you please, but it isn’t true. Watch your step today, and tomorrow, and don’t tempt fate by doing things that could end painfully rather than gainfully.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A little bit of what you fancy will do you a lot of good, but make sure it is only a little bit. The planets warn if you take too much you will come to regret your greed before the day is done. Moderation in all things is essential.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun, your ruler, is at odds with both Saturn and Jupiter as the new week begins, a clear warning that if you try to cut corners or do things on the cheap you will lose far more than you gain in the long-term – so do it right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Dealings with authority figures could get a bit stressful today, so promise yourself now that you won’t overreact if they say or do things that you don’t agree with. Keep a low profile and refuse to get angry, with them or with yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

While the sun in Gemini at this time of year encourages you to be adventurous, other aspects warn that you must also respect your natural limits. One of those limits is that you need loved ones close to you, so don’t be foolish and push them away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not rush what you are working on, no matter how much others may try to hurry you along. If a job is worth doing then it is worth doing well, so take your time. Despite what some people might say you are not working against the clock.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Take care to avoid any kind of fight or feud. Generally speaking you enjoy being put to the test but the planets warn that if you take on a rival today you will almost certainly end up on the losing side, which won’t be good for your ego.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your energy wanes alarmingly today take the message and slow right down. Cosmic activity in the wellbeing area of your chart means you need to rest both your body and your mind, not least because there are some major challenges coming up soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do you just have fun today, or do you get serious and get stuck in to that backlog of work-related jobs you still have to do? Make it the latter. The sooner you get started the sooner you will be finished – and then it will be fun time again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do everything in your power to stay on the good side of loved ones today. The planets warn that the very last thing you want to do now is open up old wounds, so put the past out of your mind and work together toward a brighter future.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com