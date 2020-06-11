Your daily horoscope: June 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some of your critics have been rather vocal of late, and while you have done your best to ignore them that won’t be so easy over the coming year. Don’t let anyone, no matter how powerful, get away with saying things about you that are simply not true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may dislike the sort of people who can’t make up their minds, or can’t stick with a decision once it’s been made, but the problem today is you may be one of them. Don’t be surprised if others get angry with you – it works both ways after all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A decision needs to be made about your financial situation and it needs to be made now, right this very moment. You have wasted too much time waiting for the kind of changes you want to see – now you must start making those changes yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A battle of wills will break out today and it’s unlikely there will be any winners or losers, just a lot of resentful people. Do you really need to convince those who disagree with you that they are wrong? Of course not. Let them make fools of themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

So you made a mistake. So what? No one expects you to be perfect Cancer, so don’t expect it of yourself. The only thing that matters is that you managed to learn from the experience – if you did, it means you’re more intelligent than most people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s okay to debate with others about your conflicting beliefs, but don’t let it get out of hand to the extent that it turns nasty. Too many people treat what they believe as if it’s a matter of life and death. It’s not. It’s just one guide among many.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your options may be limited over the next 24 hours, but that could actually work in your favour. Today’s sun-Neptune link will confront you with a problem that appears to have no clear solution, so maybe it’s best to let the universe decide.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will hear something today that you profoundly disagree with, but you are strongly advised to keep your misgivings to yourself. It’s quite possible that someone you work or do business with is being provocative for the fun of it. Don’t overreact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No doubt you are getting advice thrown at you from every direction, but how much of it is good advice? Most likely very little. Follow your instincts – they are far less likely to deceive you than those who say they have your interests at heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are not a nasty person by nature but there are times when it becomes necessary to throw back a little of the mud that other people have been hurling in your direction. You don’t have to stand there and take it Sag. Give as good as you get.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point trying to work out the hows and whys of something that happened recently – all you can do is accept that the situation has changed and adapt to the new reality. Others can rant and rave if they like, but you’re too smart for that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Why is it that you still feel a worm of unease even though everyone else seems happy with what has occurred? It could be that your sixth sense is warning you the so-called “facts” simply don’t make much sense. You’re right to be suspicious.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A sun-Neptune link warns you will encounter opposition today, but it won’t be the kind of opposition you can actually see in front of you. You still need to keep your eyes and ears open, of course, but more than that you need to keep your mind open.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com