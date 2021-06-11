Your daily horoscope: June 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s okay to want to be financially secure. It’s even okay to be rich. The message of your birthday chart is that if material success is what attracts you over the coming year then you must go after it with all your mind and all your might.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Mars, your ruling planet, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today your self-belief will soar, as will your desire to command. Others will happily fall in step behind you but don’t forget that leadership brings with it serious responsibilities.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

So much has happened in recent weeks that your head is in a bit of a spin, but the good news is you’ll come back to your senses today. Be on the lookout for new opportunities, both at work and in your personal life. You can prosper from them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The fact that a friend or family member has been stringing you along with half-truths is now plain to see. What occurs today will make it obvious that what they say falls a long way short of what they mean. Find out what they are up to.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s link with retrograde Mercury today could give a negative tint to your view of the world. Keep telling yourself that no matter what occurs it is always part of the grand cosmic plan. Say it enough and you may even believe it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Anyone who tries to take you on is going to learn the hard way that no one – but no one – is on the same level as Leo when it comes to confrontation. Mars in your sign makes it a forgone conclusion you will win each and every fight.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What genuinely needs to be done will get finished in the fullness of time, so quit worrying about it so much. The planets urge you to carry on as you are and be confident that you can handle the many challenges life sends your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

According to the planets the next few weeks are going to be hugely important for your social and professional reputation, so make sure you act from the purest of motives and don’t lower yourself to the level some of your rivals seem to prefer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

At some stage today you will realize that the more someone talks the less they actually know what’s going on. If they were truly in the loop they wouldn’t have to shout about it, so take that as a sign you can safely ignore what they say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can tell by someone’s body language that they want you to step in and take control. Don’t waste time trying to explain to them what they did wrong – it will go in one ear and out the other – just do what needs doing and then move on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As Mars spends the next few weeks moving through the wealth area of your chart you will find new ways to make money with ease. Don’t hesitate to form a partnership with someone whose go-getting attitude mirrors your own – together you’ll make a perfect pair.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If an offer of some kind seems too good to be true it’s most likely because it is, so keep your distance. Chances are it is designed to benefit the person doing the offering more than it will benefit you, so maybe it’s best just to walk away.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your capacity for hard work will increase substantially now that Mars is changing signs, but you still need to be aware of your limits. Don’t take on such a ridiculous load that taking the next step becomes next to impossible. Why damage yourself like that?

