IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The choices you make this year won’t be the kind of choices you have made in the past and that will shock a few people. You have finally realized there is nothing to be gained by playing it safe. Whatever your dream is, go out and get it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how much other people try to wind you up this weekend you must stay calm and make common sense decisions. The only reason they are being so confrontational is because they expect you to overreact, making them look good by comparison.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make an effort to see things as they really are this weekend, not how other people would like you to see them. As your ruler Venus is linked with changes planet Uranus in your sign your imagination will be working well, but don’t allow it to veer off into fantasyland.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be able to persuade almost anyone to do almost anything for you over the next 48 hours but for best results you must focus on the two or three issues that are of most importance to you. Also, keep fact and fiction separate.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A rival will do their utmost to pick holes in your aims and your methods this weekend but if you ignore them and carry on as you are their efforts will come to nothing. If your success offends certain people that’s their problem, not yours.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will find it easier than usual to reach out to someone this weekend and you must let them know you are still very much on their side. Whatever doubts they had about your commitment will be swept away by your thoughtful words and deeds.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The universe wants you to enjoy yourself, so why are you fighting against it? Whatever the reason you need to get over it because you will meet someone this weekend who makes your heart beat faster. Smile at them as if you really mean it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even if you are the kind of Libra who rarely shows your feelings something will get you all emotional this weekend and in a good way. If you have kept your love for someone a secret this would be the perfect time to let them know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Opposites really do attract and someone you meet this weekend will push all the right buttons and before you know it you will be the best of friends, and maybe something more. Others may wonder what you see in them but it’s what you feel that counts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn you have relied too much on tried and trusted routines of late and need to make changes to keep things fresh. A less rigid way of approaching your work is sure to impress employers and other important people and that can only be good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to think you can take on the world and win but if you scatter your energy in a dozen different directions you won’t achieve nearly as much as you should. What is your No.1 ambition? Make it your only ambition this weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What happens on the home front over the next 48 hours is likely to take you by surprise but you won’t be the only one. You cannot be expected to know everything about everyone, even the people you love, so don’t berate yourself for missing the signs.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This promises to be a really fun weekend and if you make an effort to get out and about and mix with a wide range of people it could be profitable too. You certainly won’t be content to sit at home and wait for your luck to change.

