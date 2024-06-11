Your daily horoscope: June 11

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be arguments this year between the part of you that wants to be nice to people and the part that wants to punish those who have hurt you. Forgiveness is essential if you want to be at peace with yourself. Turn the other cheek.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be careful what words you use today because if you give others the impression that you are being rude for no good reason they could turn against you and both your friendships and your finances will suffer. Speak nice or don’t speak at all!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have to give up on a dream you have been carrying around in your mind for a long time but once it is gone there will be room for new dreams to come in. Hopefully this time they will be of a more realistic nature.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There has been so much chaos and confusion in your world of late that you could do with a rest but the planets indicate there will be more drama today. Once you have dealt with it though you can then take off for some much-needed me time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Although you may not have much enthusiasm for what you have to do today you must strive to make a good job of it because your reputation is on the line. People in positions of power are watching you closely, so make sure they like what they see.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because you are not the sort to back down in a confrontation you must do everything in your power today to avoid situations that call for fight or flight. With Mars and Pluto operating against you neither option is likely to work out well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to head off into the wide blue yonder but the planets warn that the dramas you leave behind will still be there when you get back. A better option would be to deal with them first and then take a break to recover.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A new project has no doubt got you fired up and excited about life again but don’t rush at it without giving it the serious thought that it requires. If a job is worth doing it is worth doing to the very best of your abilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in your opposite sign is at odds with power planet Pluto today, so people in positions of authority will be difficult to deal with to say the least. Avoid situations where the only choice you have is winning or losing, because you will most likely lose.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think that by doubling the effort and the hours you put into a task you will make a success of it but the planets tell a different story. It may sound counterintuitive but you will accomplish more in the long-term if you do less now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Why are you making things harder for yourself than they need to be? If it’s because you fear being overtaken by rivals then stop worrying because they are even further away from the finishing line than you are. You’ll lose nothing by easing up a bit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Changes are good for you at the moment but because Pluto in your sign is at odds with Mars you would be unwise to try to force through anything that loved ones are not in agreement with. Take their views, and their feelings, into account.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Both in your private life and in your work you must be on your guard for situations that encourage you to get upset or angry, because the moment that happens you could say and do things that make matters worse. Close your eyes and ears to conflict.

