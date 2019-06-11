Your daily horoscope: June 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The fact that you hear a voice in your head telling you what to do does not mean you are mad. On the contrary, you have never been more sane and that voice is the “higher” you trying to guide you in the right direction. Listen to it, then act.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must start taking a more positive view of the future. For some strange reason you have got it into your head that certain things are no longer worth fighting for when, in fact, courage and action are needed more than ever. You’re a leader Aries – so lead!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you can just bring yourself to accept that nothing stays the same forever then the next few days could be truly enlightening. You cannot hold back the tide and you cannot stop the changes that are coming your way. But you can embrace them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What does not destroy you is sure to make you stronger, so stop feeling sorry for yourself and get back out there and fight. Yes, your rivals are powerful, and yes, the odds are stacked against you – but that will make it more satisfying when you triumph.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There have been a number of times of late when you wished you were some place else, but you came through your trials and tribulations unscathed and now you are almost ready to take on the world. But note that word “almost”. You still have some preparation to do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If your instincts tell you to be careful you must not ignore them. You may think you can take risks and get away with them, and maybe you can, but it could take just one little slip up to make you look silly – and you hate looking silly!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can see which way the cosmic winds are blowing and if you are quick and brave and resourceful you can latch on to them and get them to blow you to the place where you most want to be. If you travel fast you will travel far.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be careful what words you allow to pass your lips today because the planets warn you could go too far and say too much and regret it later in the month. Just because you know how to use words as a weapon does not mean you have to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may try to disguise your emotions and pretend that certain problems don’t worry you but you won’t fool many people, and certainly not those who know you well. You’ve kept negative feelings bottled up inside for too long – let them out immediately.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You would never allow other people to limit your right to think and speak and act, so don’t try to limit them. If you do there is sure to be a backlash and it may be hugely destructive. Causes always have consequences: not sometimes – always!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to stop tormenting yourself with ridiculous fantasies about what might go wrong with something you are currently working on. The planets indicate that you are well on top of it, so why waste time on such negative thinking? Only you can answer that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your solar chart warns if you cut corners or break rules over the next few days the consequences won’t be to your liking around the time the moon is full on the 17th. You don’t need to resort to questionable tactics Aquarius – you’re already a winner.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Are you feeling refreshed and relaxed Pisces? Let’s hope so because there are some big challenges coming your way and you will need to be at your best to deal with them. Make no plans for the next few days. You’ll be reacting to events, not initiating them.

