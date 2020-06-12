Your daily horoscope: June 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to get over your feelings of self-doubt, and the best way to do that this year is to throw yourself into the chaos of life and just deal with whatever it throws back at you. You’re a lot more capable than you think you are Gemini.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If your instincts tell you to follow a certain course of action today then do so confidently. Even if it puts you at odds with everyone else, you must do what you know to be right. You already know the answers – it’s the questions you need to work on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who thinks you will fall apart when the pressure is turned up clearly knows nothing about you. More than any other sign Taurus is capable of great feats of stamina and endurance. You’re brave, of course, but more importantly you’re stubborn!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun remains in your sign until the 20th and between now and then you must look for new ways to make your life more exciting. In every area – personal, professional, intellectual and emotional – you can and you will reach new heights of success.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Keep your plans to yourself, because the less people know about what you are up to the harder it will be for them to get in the way of your dreams and schemes. The fact they want to get in the way suggests you are on the right track.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Most things seem to be going right for you now. Is there some kind of catch? No there is not. The simple fact is the universe is on your side at the moment and if you work with others toward a common goal you could achieve miracles together.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t be short of interesting offers over the next few days, but you will need to look at each and every one of them in great depth. The one that attracts you first may not be the one that will benefit you most, so keep your options open.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why is it that although you believe you know what it is you want out of life, something seems to be holding you back? Maybe it’s because on an inner level you know that you should be aiming for something better, something higher, something nobler.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more you try to ignore a personal issue that needs to be resolved the more it will prey on your mind. You need to stop trying to avoid the inevitable and sort it out once and for all. Chances are it won’t be as traumatic as you fear.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If there is something you need to say then come right out with it. Yes, it will most likely annoy those people who don’t want to hear your message, but they are precisely the ones you need to get through to, so speak up. Shout if you have to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be the case that certain people are trying to undermine your efforts but they won’t succeed. In fact, every time they put another obstacle in your path it simply gives you more material to build with. You like to be challenged, because you like to win!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be true that you can get away with just about anything, but that is not an invitation to break rules or cut corners. You may not realize it Aquarius but people tend to look up to you, so make sure everything you do is beyond reproach.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be frustrating that you have been unable to resolve a problem involving a family member but you can’t do everything for them, especially when they clearly don’t want to be helped. Give them room to make mistakes – perhaps they’ll learn that way instead.

