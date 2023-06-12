Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind may be full of brilliant ideas but how many of them will make the difficult journey from inside your head to the outside world? You must be ruthlessly realistic when choosing which of those ideas to focus on over the coming year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It won’t be easy getting your message across today, especially as some people obviously don’t want to hear, but make the effort anyway. If your words are simple, clear and to the point then no one can claim they did not understand you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although most things are going well for you now there is still this feeling of impending doom, as if something bad is lurking round the next corner. The good news is that feeling will fade as the week progresses, then finally disappear.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t expect too much of other people over the next few days, not even those whose abilities you admire and have relied on in the past. There are a lot of confused minds out there at the moment, so make sure your own thoughts remain crystal clear.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more friends and work colleagues urge you to pick up the pace today the more you should just plod along at your own natural speed. Everything that needs to be done will get done in the fullness of time, so why bust a gut?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Not even Leo can be best at everything, so don’t set targets that are so ridiculously high they may as well be out of this world. Focus on one objective at a time and aim to be the best at that before moving on to the next thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you need to be tolerant of people whose views you despise. The fact is they are as entitled to their opinions as you are to yours, so let them speak without mocking their lack of understanding.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets warn you have been too free and easy with your spending of late and need to be considerably less generous with your own cash. It’s true you like to entertain but no one expects you to pay for everything, so split the cheque occasionally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It might be best not to make any hard and fast travel plans over the next 24 hours as delays and diversions are inevitable. Promising friends and colleagues you will meet them at a certain place at a certain time is asking for trouble.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign makes it easy for you to get along with most people but there is one individual who continually refuses to play nice. Stop trying so hard to win them round and cut them out of your life once and for all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have been pushing yourself so hard and so fast of late that if you don’t slow down soon you may run out of gas. Despite what you may think you are under no obligation to prove yourself. The world already knows what you can do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t waste time trying to impress friends and loved ones today because they have a lot on their minds and are unlikely even to notice your efforts. As they are so preoccupied why not have the sort of fun that they might not approve of?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep a low profile both at home and at work, because the less attention you draw to yourself the more freedom you will have to pursue a creative project that is close to your heart. There’s a lot to be said for flying under the radar.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com