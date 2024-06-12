Your daily horoscope: June 12, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your main priority for the year ahead must be to get over a joint activity that went wrong and put what you learned from it to good use on your next big project. Negative thinking is to be avoided at all costs. Always look forward, never look back.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are called on to make some sort of sacrifice today do so willingly and with a smile on your face. It may be painful to begin with but over time what you get back will be a lot more than what you had to let go of.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not have all the skills needed to do a particular task but don’t let that hold you back. What you learn along the way will enable you to make a good job of it and others may even be fooled into thinking you are an expert!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do what you think is right and don’t let other people’s doubts hold you back. Where one-to-one relationships are concerned you must put your own feelings first today and trust that friends and loved ones think as highly of you as you do of them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be in two minds as to which direction you should be moving now, but if you stop thinking about it so much the answer will come to you in a flash. Listen to your instincts today rather than to what other people are telling you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may be true that your fate is largely in the hands of other people but there are still things you can do to get results that will be best for you. Let others make decisions for you today but don’t be afraid to amend them a bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get the chance to improve your position on the work front today but make sure it isn’t at the expense of other people. It’s a good feeling to be on the way up but it’s an even better feeling when you help others succeed as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to get past those silly fears that have been holding you back. Your mind has been in such a whirl of late that even quite harmless events have at times seemed threatening. If you must have fantasies at least make them positive ones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may want to do things for people who have not been as fortunate as you but you need to recognize that you cannot do everything – also, that sometimes it is better to let others learn from their own mistakes. Be selective about who you choose to assist.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Partnerships of all kinds are under brilliant stars at the moment but one very special relationship will need to be handled with extra care. If you want it to stay special you would be wise to give it your full attention over the next 24 hours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be too disappointed if your recent efforts have not brought the rewards and applause you think you deserve. There could be a few pleasant surprises in store for you over the next few days, so keep smiling and keep believing it will all come good.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your self-belief may be unshakable but not everyone seems to have the same level of confidence about what you are doing. Make it your priority today to explain to the doubters why your tactics will be as good for them as they are for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn there is a danger you will be attracted to some kind of get-rich-quick scheme between now and the weekend. You may believe in the power of positive thinking but thoughts alone will not be enough to ensure success, so give it a miss.

