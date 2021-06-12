 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: June 12

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart this year is that if you think lucky you will be lucky. Your mind is a powerful tool and can make the most remarkable things happen. If your heart is in the right place too you could end up changing the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Family gatherings could be a lot of fun this weekend, especially if you are prepared to put aside any negative feelings about what a loved one has been up to and accept them for who and what they are. They have every right to be “different”.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As an earth sign your feet tend to be planted firmly on the ground but over the next 48 hours there will be times when your feelings carry you up into the clouds. That’s okay. In fact it’s good. Give yourself permission to dream.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t bother trying to explain why you made certain decisions – some people won’t understand and the rest won’t care, so why make a big deal of it? Move ahead with a clear conscience, knowing that what you did you did with the best intentions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This could be and should be a fun weekend, especially if you are ready to let go of any grudges you may be holding. Life is too short to waste time going over and over in your mind why you’ve been wronged by certain people. Leave it behind!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to do anything special this weekend, you just have to relax and let life come to you. You have been under a great deal of pressure of late but the universe will now give you the time and space you need to recharge your batteries.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be convinced that you are the only one who knows what’s really going on in the world but you are advised not to bang on about it. Friends won’t stay friendly for long if they get the impression you think they are intellectually inferior.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep your eyes and ears open this weekend because there could be opportunities to move up on the work front. Your ruling planet Venus is moving through the career area of your chart, so employers and other important people are sure to look kindly on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are in one of those moods where you believe you cannot fail at anything you do. It’s good that you have so much faith in yourself but the planets warn there are still areas where you need to be careful. The flipside of self-belief is self-deception.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no reason at all why you should suffer in silence. If someone you work or do business with is being more of a hindrance than a help you need to let them know about it. The good news is they’re probably not doing it on purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t take it personally if a partner or loved one seems less than supportive this weekend. They are not being negative for the sake of it but because they genuinely believe you are moving in the wrong direction. Talk it through with them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in Gemini at this time of year encourages you to push yourself creatively but other influences warn you need to be aware of your physical and mental limits. Don’t venture so far outside your comfort zone that you begin to panic.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make use of your communication skills to convince friends and colleagues to get past their differences and join forces for the common good. You are at your best when bringing people together and if you can do that this weekend they’ll thank you for it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies