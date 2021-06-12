Your daily horoscope: June 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart this year is that if you think lucky you will be lucky. Your mind is a powerful tool and can make the most remarkable things happen. If your heart is in the right place too you could end up changing the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Family gatherings could be a lot of fun this weekend, especially if you are prepared to put aside any negative feelings about what a loved one has been up to and accept them for who and what they are. They have every right to be “different”.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As an earth sign your feet tend to be planted firmly on the ground but over the next 48 hours there will be times when your feelings carry you up into the clouds. That’s okay. In fact it’s good. Give yourself permission to dream.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t bother trying to explain why you made certain decisions – some people won’t understand and the rest won’t care, so why make a big deal of it? Move ahead with a clear conscience, knowing that what you did you did with the best intentions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This could be and should be a fun weekend, especially if you are ready to let go of any grudges you may be holding. Life is too short to waste time going over and over in your mind why you’ve been wronged by certain people. Leave it behind!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to do anything special this weekend, you just have to relax and let life come to you. You have been under a great deal of pressure of late but the universe will now give you the time and space you need to recharge your batteries.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be convinced that you are the only one who knows what’s really going on in the world but you are advised not to bang on about it. Friends won’t stay friendly for long if they get the impression you think they are intellectually inferior.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep your eyes and ears open this weekend because there could be opportunities to move up on the work front. Your ruling planet Venus is moving through the career area of your chart, so employers and other important people are sure to look kindly on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are in one of those moods where you believe you cannot fail at anything you do. It’s good that you have so much faith in yourself but the planets warn there are still areas where you need to be careful. The flipside of self-belief is self-deception.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no reason at all why you should suffer in silence. If someone you work or do business with is being more of a hindrance than a help you need to let them know about it. The good news is they’re probably not doing it on purpose.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t take it personally if a partner or loved one seems less than supportive this weekend. They are not being negative for the sake of it but because they genuinely believe you are moving in the wrong direction. Talk it through with them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in Gemini at this time of year encourages you to push yourself creatively but other influences warn you need to be aware of your physical and mental limits. Don’t venture so far outside your comfort zone that you begin to panic.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make use of your communication skills to convince friends and colleagues to get past their differences and join forces for the common good. You are at your best when bringing people together and if you can do that this weekend they’ll thank you for it.

