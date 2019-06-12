Your daily horoscope: June 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to your birthday chart you have been wasting time on trivialities when you should have been dealing with things of a more serious nature. Get your act together and get busy on something you will be remembered for well into the future.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Are you seeing your current situation as it is, or as you would like it to be? The planets warn you could easily slip into make-believe mode and be a bit too optimistic for your own good. You need to acknowledge reality, before reality turns on you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try to understand that the people you are dealing with are a lot more wary of you than you need be of them. They may look confident but beneath the surface they recognize that you are a force to be reckoned with. You need to recognize it, too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t make excuses for either your own failings or the failings of other people. You know what needs to be done and you know that you need to get on with it soon, because time is about to speed up and leave the stragglers far behind.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be under the impression that you can get away with almost anything, but you also need to understand that until the sun moves into your sign on the 21st you cannot afford to make mistakes. If you do you will surely be punished for them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Can you rely on what friends and family members tell you? Usually you can, of course, but the planets are aligned in such a way that you really must do your own research before taking any major decisions. You cannot rely on the words of others.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Even a Virgo needs to call a halt now and again, so slow down and give both your body and your brain time to recover from recent excursions. Don’t think of it as time wasted, think of it as an investment in your health and future success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some of the people you work alongside may appear to be moving slowly but it could just as easily be you who is moving too fast. Chances are you will get more done today if you actually do less than usual. It’s about quality, not quantity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone gives you a hard time about what you’ve been up to it can only be because they are jealous of your success. And so they should be. They could be a success too if they possessed your strength and staying power. But they don’t, and never will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Get routine matters out of the way as early in the day as possible because as the sun rises in the sky so your star will be on the rise as well. Creatively, the world will beat a path to your door. Romantically, your heart will be beating stronger than ever.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Yours is one of the more materialistic signs of the zodiac but today you will put money and possessions out of your mind and pursue a goal that means something to you on a personal, maybe even a spiritual, level. Only love carries over to the next life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t lack for confidence today, but unless you temper it with a large dash of common sense you will end up doing too much soon and suffering for it. Set yourself targets that stretch you but are still within reach. Why set yourself up for failure?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be eager to try new things but this is not a good time to take risks. That applies to the public side of your life, but even more so to your private affairs. Stay close to the people you love most in the world. Let them guide you.

