Your daily horoscope: June 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Neptune influence on your birthday will bring together the part of your mind that is linked to your spiritual nature and the part that desires to do well in the world. Identify your highest ideal, then go after it with everything you’ve got – and you’ll get it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to return to an artistic project and get it finished. Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart will not only inspire you to create something memorable but also give you the energy to see it through to completion. Make it happen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This could be one of those weekends when no matter how much others try to get you to party you cannot be bothered. Sometimes you just want to be left alone with your thoughts, so find a quiet place where you can be on your own.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how much certain people may say you have to explain what you are up to you can safely ignore them. No one has the right to demand that you account for your movements, still less your actions, so tell them to mind their own business.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in your fellow water sign of Pisces adds drive and dynamism to your ambition, and with Neptune involved in the cosmic mix too you will intuitively know what needs to be done to bring about the success that you crave. You’re unbeatable now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to face up to a situation that has been worrying you with courage and confidence. You should know by now Leo that running away from your problems is not the answer, so rediscover your lion’s heart and start roaring again!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you reach out to someone you don’t often get along with this weekend you may be surprised to discover that you actually have a few things in common. You may never like each other as such, but that does not mean you must be sworn enemies.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can, if you wish, try to make a go of a difficult task on your own, but wouldn’t it be better to get some help? You may want to prove that you can do it all yourself, but why bother when the universe does not demand it of you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been pushing yourself hard of late, and the good news is you have accomplished a lot. But you have also depleted your physical and mental energy reserves, so give yourself some time to recover. Make this a weekend free of unnecessary work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Ask yourself what changes you want to see in your life, then ask someone you love what changes they want to see in you. The areas where you both agree are the areas you need to work on – and you won’t have to work on them alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone will test your patience this weekend and you will have to call on all your powers of self-control not to get angry. Stay calm and lay it on the line for them in plain and simple language: Either they shape up or they ship out!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you hear either today or tomorrow may sound troubling but don’t take it too seriously. According to the planets someone is deliberately making things sound worse than they are so you panic and do something rash. But you’re not that gullible, are you?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may need to give yourself a bit more time to finish what you’ve been working on but it will be worth it. The deadline you set for yourself a few weeks back was artificial anyway, so there is no cosmic reason why you should stick to it.

