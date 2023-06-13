Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only danger this year is that in your desire to get ahead in your career you might cut back too much on your social life. As a Gemini you always do best when there is an element of play in what you do, so don’t get too serious.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Cosmic activity in your fellow fire sign of Leo will make it much easier to be positive about your life today. Creative activities and affairs of the heart are under especially good stars, so don’t be afraid to take risks in pursuit of fame and affection.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have fallen out with someone special over the past few days you will get the chance to set things right today. The best way to get things back to how they were before is to admit you were at least partially to blame. Is that so hard?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are not yet on the move it won’t be long before you are off on your travels again and having the time of your life. You will be super popular too, so don’t turn down invitations unless you absolutely have to. Get out there and shine!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try to take a more relaxed attitude toward financial issues and business matters over the next 24 hours. Yes, of course, money is important but when all is said and done it’s just bits of paper. What’s in your heart is of far greater value.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Venus in your birth sign will help smooth some of the rougher edges from Mars, which is also moving through your sign at the moment. A unique combination of courage and charm can take you further than you have ever been before.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is a danger that the generous side of your nature will go a bit crazy today and you could end up giving away more than is good for you. Also, don’t allow certain individuals to get away with things they should be taken to task for.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Are you ready to think the unthinkable? If so then all sorts of opportunities will open up to you over the next few days. Don’t worry, you won’t have to take scary decisions all on your own – you’ll have plenty of friends and allies to lean on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Are you hungry for success? You should be, because there has rarely been a better time to get out into the world and show what you are capable of. People in positions of power are very much on your side at the moment, so make use of them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This could be one of those weird but wonderful days when the less you push yourself the more you seem to accomplish. No matter what challenges you are faced with you will find a way to meet them successfully with hardly any effort at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are who you are for a reason and anyone who tries to suggest that you change your ways and your outlook on life must be told to take a running jump. The only vision that matters is the vision of the future you have for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With Venus and Mars, the relationship planets, moving through your opposite sign you should be able to resolve partnership issues with a minimum of fuss. Any harsh words that went flying through the air in recent days will soon be forgotten.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Everyday activities that require a large input of physical energy must be kept to a minimum today. You may think you can tackle situations that take you close to your limits but why risk it when you don’t have to? Get others to help you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com