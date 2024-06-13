Your daily horoscope: June 13, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Material things mean a lot to you but you must not allow them to influence matters of a romantic or sensitive nature. People are more important than possessions and you would be wise to remind yourself of that fact often – like every day!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t get worked up if it appears that a friend or family member is keeping things from you. Most likely they are a bit worried about how you might react when you learn what they have been up to. Let them know you are in a forgiving mood.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Not even a Taurus can be top dog all the time and if a colleague or rival is ahead of you now just redouble your efforts to reclaim first place. Above all be flexible, because to get your nose in front again you may have to adapt your plans.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If there are things you would like to change in a relationship now is the time to get serious about them. But don’t be so serious in your approach that the object of your affection feels they are being dictated to. That is sure to cause problems.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make it your aim to do something out of the ordinary between now and the weekend but don’t push yourself so hard that your energy takes a nosedive later on. Have fun by all means but make sure you keep a little something in reserve.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You like to talk big and let the world know what you are capable of but the planets warn if you make too many promises today you could regret it tomorrow – and if you let someone down it may be a long time before they trust you again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Get out and about and make sure everyone around you knows what star quality looks like. The only danger is you might spend too much money today and leave yourself short at the weekend. However, worry about that when the time comes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in the sympathetic sign of Gemini has made you hugely dynamic of late but because the cosmic picture starts to change over the next few days you cannot afford to be complacent. Whatever your dream may be, make it happen right now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will need to find an extra burst of energy and enthusiasm if you are going to complete a project of some kind on schedule and to the highest standard. Don’t waste any more time on trivial activities and people – you have important work to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign is so positive at the moment that you may be a bit too laidback about some of your more important relationships. It might be a mistake to take it for granted that those closest to you will always be there for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Check once, check twice and then check a third time before heading off on a journey of some sort. The planets warn you could be so excited by what you are about to do that you forget a minor detail that could quickly grow into a major setback.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There have been occasions lately when you realized that you have fallen short of your true potential, but there is still time to do something about it. Make use of Jupiter’s influence to push yourself a little bit harder today – and you’ll accomplish a lot.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you feel the need to get away from your current environment then just get up and go. You don’t need to ask anyone’s permission, nor do you need to make any in-depth plans – just follow your instincts and enjoy a brand new adventure.

