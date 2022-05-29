Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your thoughts will click into gear over the next few months and the genius of your ideas and the speed at which you act will stun those whose minds move at a slower rate. Don’t work just for your own benefit though, help others do good things too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be wary if someone you have only a passing acquaintance with greets you like a long-lost friend today. Almost certainly they have an agenda and it’s unlikely to be one that benefits you. Be friendly but be on your guard as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Advice will come at you from all directions today and if you are smart you will ignore every word of it. You don’t need others telling you how to arrange your affairs, you just need to follow your instincts and get on with life. It’s that simple.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury moves back into your sign today following its recent retrograde phase and almost immediately you will remember there are things you should have done but, for one reason or another, did not. You’re getting a second chance, so don’t waste it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With both the Sun and mind planet Mercury moving through the most sensitive area of your chart over the next few days you must do everything in your power to stay positive in your thinking. Never forget that behind the cloudy sky the sun is still shining.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something you hear, perhaps when you should not have been listening, will make you wonder if you can trust what friends and family members have been telling you. It may be true that you don’t know the full story but there’s no need to be paranoid.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need to put your feelings into words on the work front then now is the time to speak up. As Mercury, your ruler, joins the sun in the career area of your chart today what you say will carry considerable weight and everyone will listen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem to others as if you are chopping and changing for no good reason but there is a method to your madness. You figure the more you keep moving the more you will disrupt the status quo and the more opportunities will arise – and you’re right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be flavour of the month with certain individuals but that won’t bother you in the slightest. The only thing that matters is that when you look in the mirror you see an honest face looking back at you. Not everyone can claim that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As Mercury moves into your opposite sign today you would be wise to get together with people who share your outlook on life and join forces with them to get ahead in the world. Who do you trust most in this life? Contact them first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The current cosmic outlook may make a work-related situation look worse than it is but you still need to be on your guard today. If you let your standards slip, for even a moment, your rivals will be at your throat before you know what’s going on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your likes and dislikes will be clear for everyone to see today, so there is no point pretending that your attitude towards certain people and certain situations is the opposite of what it really is. If others don’t like it, that’s their problem – not yours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be able to do something today that you have not been able to do for quite some time. On the home front especially you will find that your room for manoeuvre is far wider than it has been in recent weeks. Take advantage of it.

