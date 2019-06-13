Your daily horoscope: June 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday means you need to be honest with yourself about what you are capable of, so the goals you set yourself are genuinely within your reach. You also need to recognize that there is more to life than getting ahead and making money.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you are smarter than someone in a position of authority, and maybe you are, but they have a lot more power than you, so don’t get cocky and certainly don’t say or do anything that might make them look bad – or you may regret it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some people you like and some people you don’t and there is no reason why you should feel guilty about it. If those you have to deal with today are in some way not to your liking then do what you have to do and quickly move on.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you make an effort you will accomplish a lot, but if you make too much of an effort you could damage yourself in some way, so get the balance right. As a general rule of thumb, if it no longer feels like fun then you’re doing it wrong.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find it hard to put your feelings into words today but maybe that’s no bad thing considering that some of your feelings are anything but positive. The planets warn if you say the wrong thing you could fall out with some dangerous people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Old habits may be hard to break but break them you must if you are to make the most of your talents. One way might be to indulge a habit to such an extent that you quickly grow sick of it. It’s an unconventional approach but it could work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The only advice you need is that which comes from your own inner voice, so ignore those who are shouting that you should be doing this or you should be doing that and do what feels right to you. If you trust yourself today you won’t go far wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An anxiety you should have conquered long ago will make an unwelcome return today and this time you really must find a way to get past it. Face the matter head-on and refuse to be intimidated. You may discover it has no real hold over you at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may look self-assured but the planets indicate you have serious doubts about what you are working on. Your best course of action for now is to ignore those doubts and carry on, but if they persist you may need to look at alternative options.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Focus on what comes easy to you over the next 24 hours and resist those who try to get you involved in things you don’t know much about. Chances are they are scared to get involved themselves and want you to be the one to take the risks.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

News you receive from afar may not be all that exciting but you will be delighted with it nonetheless, simply because you were expecting bad news today. Next time, try not to worry so much – life’s events are rarely as bad as you fear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Forget about reality today and allow your fantasies to guide you. Life does not have to be serious all the time and you are due a few laughs, so do what makes you feel good about yourself and, if possible, help others feel good about themselves too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t seem much in the mood for fun and games at the moment but there is no need to worry about it. A week or so from now you will be the life and soul of the party again, so get that black mood out of the way now.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com