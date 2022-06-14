Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means there will be a tug-of-war for your soul over the coming year. Do you listen to the angel sitting on one shoulder, or the devil sitting on the other? Maybe they’ve both got something they can teach you?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s full moon will see you in a contrarian mood, the sort where whatever other people say you take the opposite viewpoint just for fun. Remember that it works both ways though – don’t be surprised if others make fun of your beliefs too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something you would have preferred to keep secret will become public knowledge today and once it does you must own it. Don’t try to deny that what others can see with their own eyes is true, admit it but pretend it doesn’t mean a thing to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If it’s true that opposites attract then someone you meet either today or tomorrow will get your heart beating faster. Will it be the kind of relationship that lasts? That depends on a lot of factors but, short-term or long-term, it will be fun!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Stick with routines and methods you feel comfortable with because with so many unsettling things going on in the world it’s important you have something to cling to. Others may say you’re old-fashioned but as far as you are concerned that’s high praise indeed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are in one of those moods where you honestly believe you can take on the world and win. So get to it. You don’t know what is possible until you give it a go and with your inherent self-confidence few will bet against you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to deal with a family or relationship issue you would much rather ignore but you know that if you don’t sort it out now it will cause even bigger problems further down the road. Your logical mind is exactly what the situation calls for.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity across the axis of your chart that governs travel and social activities is making you restless to say the least. You certainly won’t want to sit at home staring at a screen today. Yes, it’s a big, bad world out there but that’s what makes it fun!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more others try to force you to do as they say today the more you will dig in your heels and refuse to play ball. If they knew anything about you at all they would know you are the last person on Earth to give in to threats.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in one of those moods when no matter how hard others try to please you nothing seems to be enough. In a perverse way it may feel like fun but be careful it doesn’t get to the point where even loved ones give up on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you feel the need to speak up and criticize someone the more of an effort you should make to keep your mouth shut. Even if what you say is 100 per cent true you won’t get any thanks for it, and you might even lose a friend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Expect some negative feedback today from people who don’t share your ability to look at the bigger picture. Do your best to convince them that the world is not as bad a place as they think it is, but don’t labor the point. Maybe they enjoy being miserable.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Yes, there are serious things that need to be done but, no, you don’t have to drop everything else and devote yourself to them right now. You will achieve more in the long-term if you play the game of life with joy rather than with fear.

