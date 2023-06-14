Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be more flexible in your thinking than most people but there is a danger you could be too changeable for your own good this year. Once you have found a creative activity that is both profitable and enjoyable you must stick with it to the end.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must not let a failure of communication with someone you love ruin what could still be a wonderful day. Whatever it is you find yourselves disagreeing about get past it as quick as you can. The kissing and making up part will be fun!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be careful what you wish for today because the planets warn that once you get it you may decide in a matter of hours that you don’t really want it after all. Will you be able to hand it back again? Only if you pay a large penalty.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Stand back from what you are working on today and ask yourself, honestly, if you would be better off doing something completely different. The sun in your sign, together with Mercury, your ruler, means you still have plenty of room for manoeuvre.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The anxieties of the past few weeks will begin to fade today and soon they will have exited your life altogether. By this time next week one of the most challenging parts of the year will be behind you once and for all. Look forward to that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been the sort to accept second best and there is no reason on Earth why you should start now. You may have to work as part of a team to get what you want today but what matters is that it will be the winning team.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your popularity on the work front will reach new heights between now and the weekend and you must use it to get yourself a promotion or a pay rise, or both. Don’t worry that you might sound a bit pushy – it’s what employers want to hear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is this marvellous aura surrounding you at the moment that makes you super attractive to just about everyone. Even your rivals will reluctantly admit that they cannot compete with your ability to charm your way to success. Don’t waste that skill.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something of a personal nature that has been worrying you for some time will resolve itself over the next 24 hours and looking back you will wonder how and why you allowed it to cause so much anguish. Learn from it and move on with a smile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With both Venus to Mars moving through the most adventurous area of your chart you won’t hesitate to try new things with people whose optimistic outlook on life reflects your own. Together you will conjure up some really big dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make use of the sun in the work area of your chart to tackle that backlog of jobs that has been building up for days if not weeks. Don’t do it all on your own though. Use your powers of persuasion to get friends and colleagues to assist you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be on good terms with most people at the moment but there is one individual who refuses to be on your side no matter how much you woo them. So stop trying. You don’t need their friendship to make your life complete.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you make an error of judgment today don’t try to hide it. The sooner you hold up your hand and admit you got it wrong the sooner you will be forgiven. In the greater scheme of things it’s no big deal, so learn from it and move on.

