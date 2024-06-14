Your daily horoscope: June 14, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday will do wonders for your ability to pick the right word for the right occasion, making it inevitable that you get the right results. Is it unfair to enjoy such an advantage over your rivals? No it isn’t, so make the most of it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What occurs next will catch you by surprise but in a very good way. Keep your eyes and ears open over the next 24 hours and act quickly and decisively as new opportunities arise – as they surely will. Your star is very much on the rise.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep in mind at all times that life is not a zero-sum game – others don’t have to lose just so you can win. On the contrary, if you approach life with the mindset that there is unlimited abundance you will find there is always plenty to go around.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s sun-Mercury link suggests that you will get whatever it is you ask for between now and the weekend, so ask away. If friends, family members and work colleagues know what it is you desire they will go out of their way to get it for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t bother trying to resist temptation today because you will fail. The thrill of doing something a bit naughty will be enough to push you past the limits of behavior you usually impose on yourself. You can feel guilty about it later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you meet today will change the way you look at the world by pointing out things you never noticed before. You may find that as a result you are less inclined to criticize people for what you see as their faults. Or maybe not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be in one of those moods where the potential consequences of your actions don’t worry you in the slightest. That’s because your ruling planet Mercury is energized by the Sun. You honestly believe you are invincible, and maybe you are!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, of course, but if you can see that a friend’s viewpoint is flawed you must point that fact out to them. Far from being outraged they may actually thank you for filling in the gaps in their knowledge.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your financial situation could be better but it could also be worse, so stop fretting and focus on matters of a more positive nature. The universe will take care of your needs, especially if you take care of the needs of those who depend on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Partnerships are still under excellent stars and today’s Sun-Mercury link means you will know just what to say and just when to say it to get the best possible response. Ask nicely and it will surely be given – yes, it really is as simple as that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What happens over the next 24 hours will bring front and centre an issue that you have done your utmost to ignore for several months. But it will also provide the means to resolve that issue once and for all. It’s time to leave it behind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn there is a danger you could be taken for a ride by someone who knows how to tug at your heart strings. Take their sob story with a pinch of salt and don’t be afraid to point out where and why their claims don’t add up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What occurs today will take you by surprise but you should have seen it coming. On the plus side though it will act as a great reminder that it is never wise to expect events to work out exactly the same as they worked out before.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com