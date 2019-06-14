Your daily horoscope: June 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars in your sign is super busy on your birthday and you will be super busy too. But make sure you are busy on things that matter to you. It’s okay to be a bit selfish, in fact it’s essential. What’s good for you will be good for others too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not be the sort to show your emotional side but you will find it easier than usual today to open up and let loved ones know how you feel, and that’s good because once they know that they will know what they must do to please you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t turn down a social invitation because you have so much work on. This is one of the best times of the year for going out and having fun, so put the serious stuff on hold today and over the weekend. Do only what makes you smile.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing that is going to happen over the next few days is that you will start thinking a bit more seriously about your financial situation. It may have been easy-come, easy-go in recent weeks but you know that cannot continue forever.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have to do anything special today but you do have to realize that, as the sun moves nearer to your birth sign, you need to start making plans. And make them big plans Cancer. If you set your sights high you could soon be soaring.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be your usual happy-go-lucky self over the next few days but that’s okay. Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart makes you fear the worst but once you realize the worst isn’t going to happen you will cheer up again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Anyone who thinks you are set in your ways will be forced to think again as you sweep away the old and usher in the new. Changing times call for a changing outlook and the more you change now the more success you will enjoy later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The things you say, the things you do and the way you conduct yourself over the next few days are going to be of even greater importance than usual. Try not to get angry with people who let you down or cannot be trusted. Remaining calm is a must.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It won’t be long before you feel more confident about your place in the wider scheme of things. Today’s Mars-Neptune link can help by opening your mind to new ways of looking at the world, ways based on co-operation rather than conflict.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets urge you to be more realistic about your aims and ambitions, especially those that will in some way or other rely on other people. You know from past experience that at some stage someone is sure to let you down, so make allowances for that now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With Mars in your opposite sign you need to get used to the idea that partners and colleagues are entitled to an equal say in what you do together. If you try to push your own agenda you may find you get nowhere at all. Teamwork is a must.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s time to get stuck in to that backlog of jobs that has been building up. Mars in the work area of your chart will give you the energy to get started but to keep yourself motivated you must look ahead to the potential rewards. Don’t give up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A week from now one of the very best times of the year for you will begin, and between now and then you need to clear away everything that is holding you back from expressing yourself creatively. That may even mean ending a friendship or two.

