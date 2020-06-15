 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: June 15

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday will encourage you to be more active and assertive over the coming year, but that does not mean you should treat each and every situation as some kind of battle. You’ve still got far more allies than enemies.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means get close to someone who may be able to further your ambitions today, but don’t get so close that any mistakes they make are likely to reflect badly on you. Keep a degree of independence – and several degrees of distance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your craving for excitement could take you in some weird and wonderful directions over the next few days, but that’s okay. If you don’t explore these areas now you will always wonder what might have been had you been a bit more adventurous.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is probably not a good time to take risks with money, especially other people’s money. If you make out you know what you are talking about, but those who trusted you find out that you don’t, your reputation could suffer irreparable harm.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be asked by someone in a position of power to do something you don’t approve of, and you may find it hard to say ‘no’. Get your act together, rediscover your courage, and let them know there is no way you are going to help them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be much for hard and fast routines but sometimes you need to draw up a step-by-step schedule, if only to get you from A to B in the quickest possible time. Map out the next few days in as much detail as you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be moments when you start to believe that you are the only one around who is capable of rational thought. It’s not true, of course, but what is true is that you have a clearer picture of what’s going on than most people. Help others see too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t waste time trying to get a grip on a situation that is beyond your powers to control. The most sensible thing is to keep an eye on which way the wind is blowing and to vary your actions accordingly. Don’t go looking for trouble – let it find you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Ignore those who say you should be doing this or doing that, regardless of your own needs and desires. They have an agenda of their own and if you are foolish enough to follow it then you will have no one but yourself to blame when things go wrong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to go it alone this week but today’s sun-Pluto link warns that could be a serious mistake. Success is very much a numbers game at the moment, so get as many friends and work colleagues on your team as you possibly can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may find it hard to get started as the new week begins, but that’s okay. The planets indicate it would be better to stand back from life for a while, so you can observe other people and see how they do things. Learn from their mistakes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Whatever it is you are currently feeling remorseful or regretful about you need to get over it. What happened yesterday, or even a few hours ago, might as well be ancient history now the clock has ticked on. Forget the past and start creating the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some people are going to react negatively, no matter what you say or do, so be ready for a few harsh words coming at you today. None of those words can hurt you, so ignore them and focus on what matters – adding flesh to the ghost of your dreams.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton,com

