Your daily horoscope: June 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be full of energy over the coming 12 months, which is good, but there is a danger you could squander that energy on issues that are simply not worth it. Save yourself for the big challenges, the ones where there are matters of principle at stake.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you make promises you won’t be able to keep today you will pay for it dearly tomorrow or the day after. It may be hard to say “No” to people you like and love but rather that than adding to your workload while raising their expectations too high.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Because Taurus is such an easygoing sign others are surprised when you show your ruthless side – and not a few people will be amazed by your actions today. If there is something you consider to be yours by right you will do anything to hold on to it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s not like you to get emotional but Mars and Jupiter are stirring things up on the inside as much as on the outside, so don’t be surprised if you lose your cool today. Strive to see the positive in each and every event – don’t give in to negativity.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may get a bit touchy today, especially with someone who wants to know personal details about you that are none of their business. Control your temper, smile at them sweetly and stick to your guns. You don’t need to tell them anything.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in your sign, at odds with Jupiter, could stir things up a bit today – or maybe a lot! It is of the utmost importance that you stay in control of what you say and do at all times. Your rivals are counting on you losing your cool.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful you don’t get trapped in details and miss the bigger picture today. If a friend or colleague tries to get you interested in their latest pet project you must tell them – nicely, of course – that you don’t have the time at the moment. And mean it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t put a long-term friendship at risk by demanding that someone follows your beliefs and your way of doing things. It’s often the case that vastly different personalities can get along well together. The tension between you could be highly creative today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry too much if someone says things about you that are simply not true. Everyone’s nerves are a bit on edge at the moment so it’s unlikely they mean to do you harm – most probably they just want to move the blame away from them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars in your fellow fire sign of Leo is making you more assertive than usual – and you are hardly a shrinking violet at the best of times! Be careful you don’t go too far today, especially on the home front. Loved ones can be assertive too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no need to take seriously what freer spirits think is a bit of a joke. Sometimes you can be a bit too set in your ways, so try doing the opposite of what the powers that be demand of you. And smile more, it always helps.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to be aware that your opponents won’t necessarily attack you from the front. Head-on challenges you can deal with but if others come at you in unexpected ways you could find yourself on the defensive. Not everyone plays fair.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There may be times today when you come dangerously close to losing your cool, especially on the work front where someone’s behavior seems designed to rub you up the wrong way. Strive to stay calm but, if you do lash out, give it all you’ve got.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com