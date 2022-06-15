Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your ability to express yourself clearly and with total self-belief will open doors that had previously been closed to you. Just make sure that what you promise other people is within your powers to deliver. You don’t need to exaggerate your abilities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure you think with your head rather than your heart today. Common sense is a must if you are to successfully deal with issues of both a personal and a professional nature. Other people can afford to get emotional and make mistakes but you cannot.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Partnerships may be going through a stressful time at the moment but things are not as bad as they seem. Most likely you are reading too much into the situation and also expecting too much of other people. Sit down together and discuss your respective needs.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It might be wise to keep certain thoughts to yourself, especially if they are the kind of thoughts that reflect badly on other people. You have a tendency to say things you later regret and the planets warn that could cause a few problems today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to start looking at your life in a more positive light. Recognize that you are here for a reason and that you were born with talents you are supposed to make use of. Do whatever it takes to fulfil your potential over the next few days.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Draw a line under the past and move briskly and boldly into a bright new future. The message of the stars today is that you must always look forward and never look back, so forget about what happened yesterday and the day before, it’s NOW that matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not like what you hear on the grapevine today but it will alert you to the fact that not everyone you’ve put your trust in deserves it. Are you surprised that someone has let you down? You shouldn’t be. You’ve been far too easygoing with them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A friend will tell you one thing today but a family member will tell you something completely different. So who do you trust? The good news is you don’t have to make an immediate decision. You’ve got plenty of time to check the facts for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Are you aiming too high? Are your efforts doomed to failure? No and no again are the answers, so believe in yourself 100 per cent and keep doing what you are doing. The more you are challenged today the more you will enjoy yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the sort to listen to those who counsel caution but even you can see that you have been pushing yourself dangerously close to the edge of late. Be smart and back off a bit over the next 24 hours. Live to fight another day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You know the old saying – if you want something done properly it’s best to do it yourself – so step up to the plate and make sure what you are currently working on is done well and on time. Don’t give others permission to do things in your name.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s not like you to allow your imagination to run wild but there is a danger now that you could let minor worries become major catastrophes in your own mind. Calm down and look at current challenges as opportunities rather than as the end of the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t get dragged into a dispute that has nothing to do with you. You may think you know who is right and who is wrong and what needs to be done but neither side will thank you for saying so. Let them get on with it.

