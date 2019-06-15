Your daily horoscope: June 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Money matters and other issues to do with what you own and earn will be of major importance over the coming year. The important thing is that you trust your instincts. If the experts say one thing but your mind says another, then the experts are wrong.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If it is clear that something is no longer working then get rid of it. It’s not like you to be indecisive, so why are you weighing up the pros and cons at every opportunity? You know what needs to be done, so do it and then move on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to limit yourself to one set of aims and objectives because it is highly likely that your needs will change over the next few weeks. You need to be flexible in your thinking and you need to get past the idea that change is somehow dangerous.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This will either be a successful or a disappointing weekend for you – there is no middle way. Whichever one it happens to be remind yourself that, in the greater scheme of things, it actually doesn’t matter – it’s what you learn from the experience that counts.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will clash with someone over the next 48 hours who is as different to you as it is possible to get. There is not much point trying to find common ground between you, because it doesn’t exist, so do what you have to do and live with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter how ambitious you are and no matter how many wonderful ideas are swirling around in that big brain of yours, keep your feet on the ground. If you get swept along by your own brilliance you could end up being swept away.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your potential is unlimited Virgo, but you must be selective about the goals and targets you set yourself. Don’t just go after something because you think it sounds good, make sure it is what you really want to be doing. And remember: The future starts today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

“Lazy Libra” some people call you – but they could not be more wrong. The simple fact is you have the priceless ability to recognize what is important in life and what is not, which means you don’t waste your time on trivial things. That’s not lazy, that’s smart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means help someone with what they are stuck on but don’t end up doing it for them. If they flatter you by saying how clever you are that’s a sure sign they are hoping you will take over completely and get it finished. Don’t fall for it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You know what you want and where to get it but the approaching full moon warns it won’t be easy. The next few days could be difficult in the sense that you’ll have to fight for what it is you desire – but that just makes it more worth having.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone, somewhere will be offended by your opinions this weekend but that’s a good sign in that it means your words are having an effect. Don’t worry that you might provoke a backlash – you’ll win in the end because your facts are superior to their feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the work and well-being area of your chart is encouraging you to do more and do better but you need to make sure you don’t do too much. Just because no effort is beyond you does not mean you are obliged to exhaust yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more promises other people make the less likely it is they will keep them, so be on your guard and don’t get involved with anything that you cannot personally control. And if that means doing nothing, that’s good – enjoy a completely free weekend.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com