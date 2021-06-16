Your daily horoscope: June 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how talented and how ambitious you may be you will accomplish more over the coming year if you join forces with like-minded people. Each new addition to your little group will double, maybe even triple, the likelihood of success – for everyone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You’ve never been the sort to be overly cautious and you’re certainly not going to change your ways now. Do something dynamic and creative today and let those who doubt your commitment know you are not about to give up on your ambitions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A family matter may take a bit of untangling but you will get to the root of the problem quickly and efficiently. When you take on a task you always see it through to the end, so this particular issue is as good as resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will have a lot to say for yourself over the next 24 hours but make sure your actions match up to your words. Don’t be one of those people who fails to follow the advice you give to other people – it won’t be good for your reputation.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your self-belief may take a bit of a dip today but if you push ahead with your plans and refuse to be disheartened you WILL reach the goals you have set yourself. Cancer is a cardinal sign, which means you have what it takes to succeed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may seem as if time is running out and that if you don’t make your big move right away the opportunity will pass you by for good, but that isn’t true. Others may be putting pressure on you but you don’t have to give in to it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A difficult phase is coming to a close and in a matter of days your luck will change and your outlook on life will improve no end. Attitude is everything in life, so once you’ve got your confidence back make sure you don’t lose it again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s nice when people say good things about you but the planets warn what someone says today could be a bit deceptive. Either they don’t really mean it or they are buttering you up so they can ask a favour you’ll feel unable to refuse.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What looks like a setback early in the day may turn out to be a stroke of good fortune later in the day, so don’t get disheartened and do keep your eyes and ears open. Even so-called negative events can sometimes have positive outcomes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to tell a friend or family member a few home truths today but if you do you could damage your relationship for quite some time. Do you really need to speak up about their failings? Probably not, so give it a miss.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You’ve worked long and hard of late and could do with a break – a break which only you can give yourself. Also, you need to get past the idea that only you can make a good job of what needs to be done. Trust your colleagues.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t give up on your current task because you are close to a breakthrough and a few days from now could be looking back and basking in the glow of a job well done. Be patient, be persistent and be the one who stays the distance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t just accept that some things happen for no good reason – make a point of looking for the causes of events, because once you find them life will make a lot more sense than it has done of late. Never stop searching. Never stop learning.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com