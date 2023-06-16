Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As one of the zodiac’s air signs you have a way with words and over the coming year you won’t be shy about expressing yourself. Your words will be a lot more effective though if you make an effort to think before you open your mouth!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Venus and Mars together in the most dynamic area of your chart means you should be on a creative and romantic high at the moment. Make it your business today and over the weekend to reach out to people you find attractive both physically and mentally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your ability to tune in to how others think will give you a distinct advantage when dealing with people both socially and professionally. It will also help you to avoid saying things that might amuse you but could upset those of a more sensitive disposition.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet while on the move today will become a very good friend. In fact, the more you get out and about the more likely it is you will encounter people who remind you why it is so good to be alive. Make life fun again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been looking over your shoulder quite a lot lately but the good news is that what worries you the most will disappear off your mental and emotional radar either today or over the weekend. Your world is about to turn for the better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be the most patient member of the zodiac but you should nevertheless wait for others to catch up with you today. Not only will they appreciate it but they will return the favour later on when – unbelievably – it’s you who is falling behind!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The suspicious side of your nature will come to the fore today but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Make it your business to question what you are told, even at the risk of making yourself unpopular. You don’t have to believe everything you hear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to make heavy work of something that is really quite simple today. With Venus, your ruler, moving through the friendship area of your chart you can easily get others to lend a hand, or even two, with what seems to be a difficult task. Just ask.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will make you more dynamic, but at the same time more relaxed, about your long-term ambitions. At last you seem to have the balance right between making things happen and just letting them happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is a great time to plan a vacation, especially if you are minded to visit somewhere off the beaten track. The more exotic your ideas about where to go and what to do the more likely it is you will enjoy the getaway of a lifetime.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t tell friends and loved ones what you think they want to hear today. The planets warn that no matter how well-intentioned your reasons may be the consequences are unlikely to be to their liking – and you probably won’t like them much either.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign will bring challenges today and over the weekend but will also provide answers to some of the questions you have been asking. Where relationship matters are concerned don’t be afraid to get a trusted friend to advise you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry too much if you find it hard to get motivated today, because this weekend’s new moon will bring challenges that get your body and brain moving again. Sit back, relax and save your energy for when you will need it the most.

