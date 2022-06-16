Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Buzzing here, there and everywhere may be the Gemini way but now you need to bring a bit more discipline to your affairs. Both at home and at work make a point of thinking things through carefully this year. A little bit of caution will go a long way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Deliver your message and don’t spend a single moment worrying how other people might take it. You are right to be critical and point out what’s wrong with the world. Those who don’t like what you say are the ones who most need to hear it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone whose opinion you trust will offer you some very good advice today and you must act on it immediately. It may mean admitting that you are partly to blame for what went wrong but if it brings a feud to an end it will be worth it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in your sign links with both Saturn and Neptune, so you will find yourself torn between being logical in the extreme and allowing your emotions to take over completely. Choose logic. Feelings can be fun but today they could be dangerous too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No one doubts you have some great ideas but how are you going to turn those ideas into realities? Today’s sun-Saturn link will encourage you to avoid wishful thinking and start taking firm steps toward making your dreams come true.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

News you hear on the grapevine today may not be anything of earth-shattering importance but it will bring a smile to your face and put a spring in your step. It seems that someone you have hidden feelings for has feelings for you too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to be too much of a perfectionist today. If something goes wrong, and it will, beating yourself up about it won’t change a thing. Aim to be the best at what you do but never lose sight of the fact that you are human like everyone else.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s not unusual for you to have controversial ideas but be careful who you choose to share them with today. Someone who appears to be on your side may be waiting for an opportunity to denounce you and make you look bad. Don’t let that happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to adapt to other people’s ways of doing things and the more they say you do the more you will dig in your heels and refuse to change. Today’s sun-Saturn link will make you even more of an immovable object than you were before!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think you are smarter than your rivals, and maybe you are, but the planets warn you could be too clever for your own good over the next 24 hours. Don’t talk your way into a situation it might be difficult to get out of later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a friend or family member gets a bit too emotional today it will be your job to calm them down. Fortunately, the influence of your ruling planet Saturn, linked with the sun, will help you persuade them there is no need to take things to heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Under no circumstances should you adjust your viewpoint to fit in with what other people think you should believe. Oh, you had no intention of doing so? Good. The day Aquarius changes an opinion for other people’s benefit is still a long way off.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be eager to get started on a new project but go over your plans one more time, then maybe one more time after that, just to be sure you have not missed anything important. The more prepared you are the more successful you will be.

