Your daily horoscope: June 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence over the coming year will at times make it seem as if you are living a charmed life, but is that interpretation based on evidence or on wishful thinking? Enjoy your successes, of which there will be many, but be aware of your limitations too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will get along better with loved ones when the sun moves into the domestic area of your chart at the weekend. Between now and then try to recognize that whatever differences pull you apart they are not nearly as strong as what keeps you together.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Opportunities to travel have been limited of late but the planets indicate it won’t be long before you are on the move again. But keep it to short journeys for the time being. You will meet all sorts of interesting people in your own neighbourhood.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you own and what you earn may be uppermost in your mind at the moment but you are advised not to give too much importance to money matters. When Mercury, your ruler, turns retrograde on Thursday you will see why others things matter more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A few days from now the sun will enter your birth sign and you will get the chance to seize back control of your life in ways that may not have been possible for quite some time. If you can, seize back control for those you love too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means go out of your way to help people in need, but don’t put yourself out to such an extent that you neglect to take care of those you are closest to emotionally. Charity begins at home, so find out what your nearest and dearest desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you do what is good for you personally, or do you put friends and family members first and put your own needs on the back burner for a while? Only you can decide, but try not to let others take advantage of your generous nature.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone in a position of power will be watching you closely over the next few days and it is essential that you make sure they like what they see. Act as if you are being monitored every moment – but don’t let the pressure get to you!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You appear to be somewhat restless at the moment, but when Mercury begins one of its retrograde phases on Thursday you may not be able to come and go as you please. Remember, you don’t have to travel physically – you can travel in the mind as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you would not usually look at twice now seems highly desirable, but you are advised to keep it a low key affair as the planets warn it may not last. It could be the start of a beautiful friendship – or a nightmare you cannot wake up from!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Over the next week or so there will be a surge of activity in the partnership area of your chart, and if you are in the market for love you could pick up a bargain! But take your time and shop around – you’ll know when “the one” appears.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no point making too many plans because you won’t be much in the mood for work over the next few days. Even if you do manage to get started on what needs doing it’s unlikely you will finish it, so relax and take things easy, for now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you try to hide your feelings the more obvious they become, so be open and own up to what turns you off and on. And don’t think you have to like everyone. Certain kinds of people will never be your kind of people, so avoid them.

