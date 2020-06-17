Your daily horoscope: June 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your aim over the next 12 months to introduce one small change each and every day. A year from now, having taken 365 small steps, you may find you have travelled a very long way. You don’t need grand plans Gemini, you just need to keep moving.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Upheavals on the home front could be a problem over the next few days, but don’t get angry or upset about it because it’s really no big deal. If there is any kind of bad feeling between you and a loved one just stay calm and talk it through.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Social plans are under good stars at the moment and come the weekend it’s quite likely you will be mixing with people you have not seen in quite a while. There has been a noticeable absence of fun in recent weeks – but you’ll soon make up for it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your attitude toward money will undergo a bit of a roller-coaster ride over the next few days. One moment you want to make sure you are financially secure, the next you couldn’t care less about dollars and cents. Try to find the middle ground, and stay there!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Although mind planet Mercury’s retrograde phase, which begins tomorrow, will make it harder for you to get your head around certain issues, you should still be able to work out what’s going on. But don’t act on that information just yet – give it a few more days.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to fall prey to negative thinking but it could happen quite easily over the remainder of the week, so promise yourself now that no matter what occurs you will keep that smile on your face. Remember, changes can work in your favour too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have spent too much time already trying to explain your motives to other people, and they still don’t get it, so forget about trying to convince them and just carry on doing what feels right to you. What can they do to stop you? Absolutely nothing!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something in your life will change dramatically over the coming week – but that is no reason to worry. On the contrary, this could be one of those occasions when sudden change creates new opportunities for those smart enough to take advantage. That’s you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You enjoy getting to grips with the big questions of life, but you need to pay attention to the little things too. Details are always important and one detail in particular could have a huge impact today, especially if you overlook it. Keep your eyes open!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are you worrying so much about the future? It’s not like you to let vague fears take hold to such an extent that you can no longer operate. Get a grip! The world is full of people who are scared of their own shadow – don’t be one of them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something will occur over the next few days that probably won’t make a lot of sense, but you need to have faith that there is reason and logic behind it. Maybe you can’t see it yet but the bigger picture is actually a bit of a masterpiece.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Disruptions on the work front are likely over the next few days but it’s unlikely much harm will come of them, so don’t allow yourself to get annoyed or frustrated. In the long-term those disruptions could actually nudge you in a more positive direction.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you thought was a setback will reveal itself to be an opportunity today, and to say you will be relieved is an understatement. Isn’t that the story of your life though Pisces? Something good seems to arrive just when you need it most.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton,com