Your daily horoscope: June 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be tempted to go on a possessions purge this year and clear out of your life all those things that are of no real importance. Just make sure what you get rid of belongs to you alone. If it’s shared with others they won’t be happy about it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone who is envious of your popularity and success will attempt to undermine your authority today, but now that you know that you can take steps to prevent it. Be disciplined and make sure you don’t do anything that can be used to make you look bad.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s not like you to act in an irrational way but the planets warn you could get carried away over the next 24 hours and do something that makes you look silly, and maybe a little crazy too! Never forget that causes will always have consequences.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may be tempting to try to appease someone who is giving you a hard time but almost certainly it will lead to them being even more antagonistic. You can and you must stand up for yourself – and stand up for others if they are being targeted too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may think that a friend or colleague hasn’t really got the faintest idea what they are talking about, and maybe you are right, but you should keep your suspicions to yourself for the time being. Let them exaggerate a bit, so long as it doesn’t hurt you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Is your glass half full or half empty? As a Leo you are usually optimistic to the nth degree but for some reason your thinking is a bit negative at the moment. Focus on doing something that is guaranteed to lift your spirits over the next 24 hours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem as if someone is about as different to you as it is possible to get but there are still points of contact between you. Focus on those points and ignore all the other stuff. Even if you were enemies before you can be allies now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Let people in positions of power know what you think about your current situation, and let them know too that you have no intention of allowing things to go on as they are. It’s okay to be critical of their lack of action, but offer solutions as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sometimes you go too far and say too much and that is very much the position you could find yourself in today. Be aware of the fact that, while you are entitled to express an opinion, others are just as entitled to ignore it – and they will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This may not be the best day of the week to make important decisions, not because your decisions are likely to be wrong but because people in positions of power won’t want to go along with them. Those decisions don’t have to be made now, so bide your time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how active and ambitious a Capricorn you may be you need to accept that there are only so many hours in a day and only so many tasks you can complete at any one time. Remember too that quality work, not quantity, is what wins awards.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try to resist the urge to point out to people where they have been going wrong. Even if you are on the money they won’t take kindly to having their failures read back to them. Do any of those failures directly affect you? If not, ignore them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Forget about doing anything serious today and aim to have fun. The more family and friends tell you to get your act together the more relaxed about life you must be. What infuriates them will be good for you physically, mentally and emotionally too.

