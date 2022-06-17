Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Think of your life as a movie and think of yourself as the star of the show. Will that movie be a mystery, a comedy or a thriller this year? That’s entirely up to you but it can, if you’re smart and ambitious, be a combination of all three.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Get your act together, get your skates on and get out into the big wide world. The sun and Mercury in the travel area of your chart encourages you to believe that you are free to come and go as you please. That belief will make it a reality.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may be true that you have not yet made your mark in your chosen area of endeavour but give it time. The next few days will see a number of opportunities come your way, any one of which, used sensibly, can establish your reputation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Forget about what happened yesterday and the day before that, the only thing that matters now is what happens today and over the weekend. The sun leaves your sign on the 21st, so make the most of your many talents over the next few days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Others will demand to know what your plans are but if you are smart you will find ways to deflect their questions. The less they know about what you are doing the less likely it is they will try to interfere. A little secrecy is a good thing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t waste time trying to work out what consequences your actions might bring, just get on and do what you feel to be right and trust that the cosmic powers will protect you. Friends will protect you too, so keep them close at all times.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more time you spend looking for approval the less time you will have to actually do the things that can bring you that approval. Have the courage of your convictions and let your heart guide you – it knows the way when your mind does not.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun’s passage through one of the most dynamic areas of your chart will be coming to an end soon, so make sure any creative projects you are involved with are well on their way to completion. If you fall behind now you may never catch up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may believe that other people are making life difficult for you but it’s more likely you are making life difficult for yourself by spreading yourself too thin. Focus on your number one ambition and ignore everything else, because everything else is irrelevant.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to decide quickly what your next major move is going to be, because if you are still unsure come the start of next week others will make the choice for you. This is not a time for “wait and see”, this is a time for action.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you care for has made a series of mistakes but don’t feel too sorry for them. You have warned them on a number of occasions that they need to be more careful in the choices they make and it’s their fault if they don’t want to listen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make the most of the next few days to push ahead with a project that is not only pleasing on an artistic level but could make some serious money as well. Creative activities are under excellent stars, so dare to believe it will be a success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun’s journey through one of the more sensitive areas of your chart helps you understand what drives other people. That in turn makes it easier not to be judgmental when they say and do things you don’t agree with. Empathy is your secret weapon.

