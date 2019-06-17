Your daily horoscope: June 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With a full moon on your birthday this year you have to expect some emotional ups and downs, but there will be more of the former than the latter if you try not to see everything in terms of “right” and “wrong”. Everything is relative. Nothing is absolute.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your powers of persuasion will be hard to resist today but you must resist using them for selfish ends. The full moon warns you could lose important friends if you ignore what others need while satisfying your own desires. Everyone can be a winner.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the most outgoing area of your chart will bring a lot of joy over the next few days but it could also bring problems that you don’t seem to know when to stop. Not everyone shares your enthusiasms, Taurus. Strange, but true.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will have to make a big decision today and at least one individual won’t be happy about it. Be that as it may, it has to be done and you are not going to let their tears and tantrums hold you back. It’s about reason, not emotion.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What occurs over the next seven days will answer so many of the questions you have been asking. The only question today though is what are you going to do about someone who refuses to see where they are going wrong? Do nothing. Let them fail.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t waste any more time and energy on someone you don’t get along with. The simple fact is you are on two completely different paths and there is no sign of those paths converging in the near future. You don’t need them and they don’t need you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Over the coming week you will get a clearer idea of what needs to be done to improve your career situation and your place in the world in general. Today though you need to help a friend or loved one get over a loss of some kind. Be sympathetic.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try to be patient with someone who seems determined to believe that the worst is going to happen when, in fact, all the evidence points in the opposite direction. If you can, reason with them. If you can’t, let them know you find them amusing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

An issue that has been nagging at you for weeks, maybe months, can now be brought into the open and dealt with. If it involves other people’s money then make sure those people are consulted every step of the way. You need them on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A full moon in your sign means that something in your life must be brought to an end. It may have been fun once upon a time, but now it is holding you back from doing more interesting things. Be ruthless. Don’t let your emotions get in the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing today is that you make sure others don’t get the idea that you are using them for your own ends. If there is something they can do to help you then be open about it – and ask them what you can do in return.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Listen carefully to what your heart tells you today and if what you hear clashes with what your friends are saying then clearly your friends have got it wrong. There is too much wishful thinking in the air at the moment. Don’t be fooled.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you find it difficult to be honest with other people today you must be honest with yourself. It is now crystal clear that a work-related project is not progressing as expected and needs a major rethink. Can it be saved? That’s up to you.

