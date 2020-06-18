Your daily horoscope: June 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Relationships will be a source of joy over the coming year, but there will also be days when disputes arise out of nowhere. When they do, be the one to defuse situations by laughing at them. In the greater scheme of things love matters more than hurt feelings.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A friend or family member will call on you for help and, of course, you will be happy to give it – but make sure it does not leave you out of pocket by the end of the day. What’s good for other people must be good for you as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Creative and artistic matters are under excellent stars and with energy planet Mars strong in your chart there is every possibility you can bring a long-term project to a successful conclusion. Start thinking about what to say in your victory speech!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Play it cool today and don’t worry what other people may be doing, still less about what they may be saying about you. Since when did you care what they think of your efforts? You can live quite happily without knowing if they support or oppose you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You won’t lack for ideas over the next few days but as mind planet Mercury is turning retrograde in your sign you must check details carefully before trying to turn those ideas into actual things. In a nutshell Cancer: Get your head out of the clouds!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It would appear there is something of major importance you have overlooked and now you must go back the way you came and find out what it is. It should not take much effort to find out, but it may take a lot of effort to put it right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may honestly believe that no goal is beyond your reach but as your ruling Mercury begins one of its retrograde phases today there could be a time lag between reaching for something and actually getting it in your grasp. That’s fine – there’s no rush at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to give up on something that is not working out at the moment, but don’t be too hasty. It may take a few weeks but eventually your efforts will yield the rewards you had hoped for. You’re not on the clock, so take it slowly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What looks like a disaster today could look like a triumph come the weekend, so keep your spirits high and keep plugging away. Ultimately, there is no such thing as “bad” luck – or even “good” luck come to that – there is only the luck you create for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be inclined to ignore what your inner voice tells you and do something outrageous, but you are sure to regret it. Try to work out how much it might cost you if it goes wrong – it could be a lot more than you can afford to pay.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because you are feeling bored with life at the moment does not mean you should try things that could be risky, even dangerous. Not only will you put yourself in the firing line but you may jeopardize a relationship that is one of the pillars of your existence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you don’t think things through carefully today you could make the kind of mistake that damages your reputation for reliability and common sense. Just because colleagues and employers are panicking and demanding results does not mean you have to obey.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The cosmic picture is about to change in your favor, but you must not take too much for granted. Mercury’s retrograde phase, which begins today, warns that it’s not only the grand design you need to focus on, but the minor details as well.

