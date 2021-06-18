Your daily horoscope: June 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Each new day will bring opportunities to improve yourself and it is your cosmic duty to make the most of them. Don’t draw up any hard and fast plans though. Be flexible and always listen to what your inner voice says. The universe will guide your footsteps.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves away from the most outgoing area of your chart on Monday, so you still have a few days in which to put your point of view across with hesitation or hindrance. Don’t be shy about letting others know what you think of them!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s quite likely you will be confronted by two completely different sets of facts and figures today and you will have to be extremely careful which set you choose to believe. Make sure you question everything you see and hear. Trust no one!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If there is a project you have been planning to start but for one reason or another have continually put off you must get on with it now. When the Sun leaves your sign on the 21st there will be even more distractions than there are now, so get moving.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The fog of indecision that seems to have descended on your mind in recent weeks will lift come the early part of next week, and in the meantime you are advised to take things easy physically and not tax yourself too much mentally. Enjoy life, don’t dread it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to worry for no good reason but you have been doing a lot of that lately. Whatever it is that has been worrying you must now be dealt with and then left far behind. You’re a Leo and Leos don’t worry – they act!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want to move up in the world then you are going to have to start pushing yourself a bit harder than has been the case of late. Seize the initiative and make things happen, rather than waiting for things to happen and then reacting to them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must put your own needs first and you must make sure that where there are strings to be pulled you are the one who is doing the pulling. Try not to rely so much on other people’s judgment – deep down you already know what to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been working behind the scenes a lot in recent weeks but in a matter of days you will be forced into the open and others will see what you’ve been up to. That’s okay. You have nothing to hide and a great many things to be proud of.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What occurs today will make it easier to understand why certain people do the things they do. Most importantly, you will realize that their words and actions are not, as you suspected, designed to hurt you personally. They’re simply not that sensitive to your needs.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A more positive phase will begin for you soon but that does not mean you can do as you please. On the contrary, cosmic activity in your opposite sign will make it essential that you take other people’s needs and desires into account. It’s not all about you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must pay more attention to your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing today and over the weekend, especially if you are the sort of Aquarius who tends to believe that you can race ahead at top speed forever. Know your limits and always respect them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If there is something of a creative nature you have been thinking about starting then it’s time to get past the thinking stage and actually start doing. The sun’s change of signs on the 21st means the cosmic winds will be at your back. Nothing can stop you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com