Your daily horoscope: June 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Material issues such as making money and enjoying the good things in life will take centre stage over the coming year, but you must still make time for love and laughter. If you don’t have those, no amount of material things will make up for it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Disagreements of one kind or another are likely, with family members especially, but one thing you should be able to agree on is that each of you has the right to go your own way and do your own thing. Give others some space, and demand your own, too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

An offer of some kind won’t be on the table for long, so you need to decide quickly if it is right for you and, if it is, accept it without further delay. Trust what your friends tell you about it, but trust your own instincts more.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Anyone who mistakes your agreeable nature for weakness is making a serious error. You know what you want and what you are capable of and just because you smile and try to be nice to people does not mean you can be dissuaded or defeated.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If a rival tells you that what you are doing is wrong you can take it as read that it is in fact right. Since when do they care if you make a mistake? Since never, so carry on doing what you are doing and make a success of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You would be wise to keep your plans secret today, because if certain people get to hear about them they could try to stop you from reaching your goal. The time to boast about what you are doing is when you have actually done it, not before.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone offers you something you have wanted for quite a while there is no need to be suspicious. Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart means they genuinely want you to have it. Your happiness will make them happy too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will bring a work-related offer your way, but can you be sure it’s the right thing for you? Yes you can, and if you accept it then it won’t be long before you are climbing the ladder of success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know exactly what it is you want and the more others say you are aiming too high or expecting too much of yourself the more determined you will be to get it. Once you have a goal there is no doubt at all you will reach it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have to deal with something less than enjoyable today but it is your job to take charge and you are not the sort to shirk your responsibilities. The good news is it won’t be as traumatic as you feared – who knows, it may even be fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something you need to say that might upset friends or loved ones then say it now and get it over with. You may not want to hurt their feelings but sooner or later you are going to have to be honest with them. Make it sooner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Despite what you may think no one is out to get you and no one wants to see you fail. Today’s Mars-Mercury link could make you a bit too suspicious, especially on the work front where others’ remarks, if you listen to them, could actually be quite helpful.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Just because you seem to be able to get away with anything at the moment does not mean you have a right to ignore the rules. The planets warn if you take too many liberties over the next few days the criticism you attract could be extreme.

