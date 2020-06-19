Your daily horoscope: June 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You seem to have the magic touch when it comes to making friends and influencing people, and that skill will continue over the coming year. But are you influencing people for a reason or just for the fun of it? Maybe it’s time to get serious.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Telling the truth may be the right thing to do but before you open your mouth and put both feet in it today try visualizing what your words might mean to those of a nervous disposition. Some people, it seems, would very much prefer to be lied to.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you change something now you will only have to change it back again later, so why bother? The planets urge you to have a bit more patience and let the current situation work itself out. You’re not running out of time, no matter what some might say.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be in one of those moods where you could not care less what other people think about you, but if you take it too far you could regret it. You may get a kick out of being a contrarian but some kicks are not worth the cost.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not have been your usual confident self of late but that will change over the next few days. The sun’s move into your sign tomorrow, followed by a powerful eclipse on Sunday, will sweep away any and all feelings of negativity.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can quite easily persuade friends and family to do things your way today, but is your way the best way? Instead of telling other people what to do, it might pay you to open your ears and listen to what they can teach you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may not feel as if this is a make-or-break time for your career but in a way it is. You need to get past your personal misgivings at having to work with certain people and find ways to move together towards a shared set of goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anyone who thinks you will give up because you are faced with a seemingly insurmountable obstacle doesn’t know you too well. One way or another you will find a way to get past it, if not immediately then certainly by the early part of next week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If certain facts and figures don’t seem to add up you must make it your business to find out why. Most likely someone you work with has made a mistake and is trying to cover their tracks. Don’t let that happen. The blame lies with them entirely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s okay to have a difference of opinion with someone, but don’t let it get too heated or a long-standing friendship could come to an abrupt and unhappy end. Ask yourself: is it really worth so much anguish just to prove you are right?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have put so much of yourself into your work of late that you may find it hard to back off and slow down. But you really must, because even a workaholic Capricorn has limits and the planets warn you are getting dangerously close to your own!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The right opportunities have been arriving at just the right time of late, thanks mainly to the sun’s journey through the most dynamic area of your chart. Over the next few weeks though the onus will be more on you to go looking for them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are so many things you have been itching to say but because you did not want to upset family and friends you kept your mouth shut. Over the next few days though you will become more outspoken, and that’s good. People need to hear the truth.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton,com