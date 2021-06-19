Your daily horoscope: June 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your No. 1 aim this year must be to draw a line under the past and to refuse, at all times and in all situations, to step back over it. Make what you are doing today and tomorrow the only thing that matters. Never stop moving forward.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means push ahead with your plans this weekend but don’t assume that the people you have to deal with are going to be as motivated as you. You may be tempted to crack the whip but that’s probably not such a great idea.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A friend or loved one needs your assistance but they are too embarrassed to ask for it. Fortunately, you can see their discomfort and won’t hesitate to step in and help them. Don’t tell them what to do though, just suggest options and let them decide.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may come out on top of a battle on the work front but will it benefit you in the long-term? If it’s just a minor squabble it may actually pay you to stand aside and let the other party have their way. It’s really no big deal.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be reading too much into a situation that is really quite simple. If others seem reluctant to back you in your latest project it’s probably not because they are trying to be difficult. Maybe they just don’t share your enthusiasm.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone in a position of authority gives you a hard time you will, of course, give them a hard time back. But when you both stop to catch your breath make sure that’s the end of the matter. It’s not something worth starting a feud over.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You could find yourself isolated this weekend, especially on the work front where no one seems interested in what you want to do. If that’s the case then take the hint and either join in with what they are doing or go your own way – alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some people will find things to complain about no matter how much you go out of your way to satisfy their desires, so forget about being nice and do what pleases you. A more assertive attitude could actually do wonders for your reputation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If an opportunity comes at you out of the blue this weekend you must seize it and make it your own. Others may say you are being selfish but only because they were too slow to react and missed out. That’s the difference between success and failure

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Loved ones may be hard to get along with over the next 48 hours but don’t let it get to you. Most likely you have been too easygoing for your own good in recent weeks and now other people expect you to jump at their every demand.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

News from afar will teach you something interesting this weekend, something you can use to your advantage in the weeks and months to come. Most likely it will confirm the fact that your rivals are not as unbeatable as you’ve been led to believe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are determined to get your share of the good things in life, but as luck planet Jupiter begins a retrograde phase in the money area of your chart this weekend you must not be greedy. Take care of your needs but don’t try to take everything!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun will soon be moving through the most dynamic area of your chart, which is good, but other influences warn you will need to be on your guard. Avoid confrontations of all kinds this weekend – they are unlikely to work out in your favour.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com