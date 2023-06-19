Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be a dreamer by nature but if you are going to get ahead in the world then you need to bring your major dreams down to earth. Give your imagination permission to roam this year but have a specific goal in mind at all times.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

So much has come easily to you of late that you may be worrying that your lucky streak is going to come to an end very soon, but nothing could be further from the truth. Keep believing that only good things will come your way – and they will.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

According to the planets you have nothing to fear and everything to look forward to, so why are you looking over your shoulder and jumping at shadows? Whatever the reason you need to get over it because a busy phase is about to begin.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to think you have been short-changed in some way, and maybe you have, but don’t let it spoil what should otherwise be a marvellous day. You have made so many major gains of late that a small loss or two is really no big deal.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The next few days must be all about you. The sun’s move into your sign in midweek marks the start of a hugely positive phase, one you cannot afford to waste on sorting out other people’s worries and woes. It’s okay to be a bit selfish.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Jupiter in the career area of your chart is nicely linked with Saturn, planet of success, so focus on your No. 1 goal and don’t stop until you have reached it. People in positions of power want to see you do well, so don’t be suspicious of them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It seems you are very much flavour of the month with someone you want to impress and if you are smart you will make the most of it and start moving up in the world. Keep doing what you are doing with 100-per-cent effort and self-belief.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your money situation is about to take a turn for the better, so stop worrying about how you are going to make ends meet. Don’t be silly though and go on a spending spree. Put a large chunk of your cash away for the next rainy day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t overreact if someone you work or do business with says something critical about you today. They may in fact have a point and what they tell you could save you a lot of unnecessary aggravation in the near future. Thank them for their honesty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you go out of your way to assist someone in need today the universe will reward you further down the line. In the greater scheme of things no good deed ever goes unnoticed or unrewarded – if you help others you help yourself as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn, your ruler, links nicely with luck planet Jupiter today, so good news of one sort or another will be coming your way. However, as Saturn is now moving retrograde you still need to be careful when dealing with people whose motives are unclear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make an effort today to praise a friend or colleague who always seems to be there for you in your moment of need. You don’t need to go over the top about it but you do need to show you value what they have done for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With both Neptune and Saturn moving through you sign there are sure to be moments when you doubt your own senses, but when the sun moves in your favour in midweek many of those doubts will disappear. You are still very much on the right track.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com