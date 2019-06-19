Your daily horoscope: June 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may find yourself taking the opposite viewpoint to people in positions of power this year, but that’s good. You are under no obligation to agree with them on everything and they will respect you more if you fight for what you believe to be right.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone tries to hurry you into making a quick decision today or tomorrow you must resist. Despite what they may be telling you there is no clock ticking, so take it slow, a step at a time, and make sure you get it right.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no point trying to reason with someone who is giving you a hard time. Instead, remove yourself from their presence and let them sort the situation out for themselves. They will make such a poor job of it they will beg you to return.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The best way to deal with an unpleasant situation is to pretend it does not exist. That may sound like the easy way out, and it is, but why should you make life difficult for yourself when it is not you who is being difficult? Blank it out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have strong opinions about something, but you must make sure they are backed up by the facts or not only will you look silly but you could lose out professionally and financially as well. Don’t forget who signs your paycheque!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point making promises if you won’t be able to deliver on them. The planets warn there is a danger today that you might get carried away by your own enthusiasm, which sounds like fun but could also be costly on several levels.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a friend asks you to get involved with a cause or movement by all means consider it but make sure it’s a good fit for you. Don’t sign up just because you feel guilty that you may not be doing enough. You’re already doing more than most.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you find yourself in the right place at the right time to take advantage of some kind of opportunity today, and you will, you must not hesitate. If you take too long one of your rivals may nip in ahead of you and steal the glory.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Friends and family members will give you all the support you need today, but only if they know where and when and how you require their assistance. They cannot read your mind, Scorpio, which considering what goes on in there may be just as well!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you make some kind of mistake today don’t stop to worry about it, just push on and make the best of the situation. You may well find that, as errors go, it is really of only minor importance. You may even be the only one who notices.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must be rational in your thinking and reasonable in your actions. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign warns that if you stray from the straight and narrow by even an inch your rivals will make life difficult for you – and it’s already difficult enough.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means speak your mind today, but make sure what you say is truthful. Not that you plan to lie, of course, but there may be a temptation to stretch the truth a little, and that could lead to all sorts of problems further down the line.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s time to show people that you have ideas of your own and that you are more than happy to back up those ideas with action. Express yourself creatively in whatever area of life it is that inspires you the most. Your self-belief will inspire others too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com