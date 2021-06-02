Your daily horoscope: June 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Possessions may be important to you but relationships are on a different level and over the coming year you must pay more attention to the people you are closest to emotionally. Put their needs ahead of your need to make money and get on in the world – always.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to be too forceful today, especially on the home front where a lighter touch will work better than a heavy hand. You can be remarkable persuasive when you want to be, so turn on the charm and let your words do the work for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s easy to make promises but not always easy to keep them and that’s a fact you need to keep in mind today. Don’t say things just because you think it’s what others want to hear. The truth is more important than loved ones’ feelings.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Money matters should go well for you now that Venus is moving into the financial area of your chart, so expect a windfall of some sort over the next few days. If you do make extra cash, resist the temptation to go out and spend it immediately.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus, planet of affection, joins Mars in your sign today, which should help you relate to people in a more easygoing fashion. Too often of late you have made a fuss about things that are of no real importance. Now you’ll be more inclined to let them pass.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can, if you wish, leave the details of a deal of some kind to other people, but what if they mess it up or, worse, deliberately cheat you? Take the time and make the effort to go over the small stuff, because it could have huge repercussions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Others can wallow in self-pity if they like but you know that life is what you make of it and are in no mood to join them in their “poor me” negativity. There’s a world out there waiting for courageous people like you to make use of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Upheavals on the work front are likely now but as Venus, your ruler, moves into the career area of your chart today you should be able to smooth things over. Look for reasons to like people rather than hate them. Don’t be too trusting though.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s not like you to fall prey to illusions but just lately your mind has been all over the place. The good news is that something will happen today that blows away the brain fog and helps you see what’s really been going on – and it’s actually quite good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you come into money today you must be disciplined and put it away for a rainy day. Yes, of course, there will be shiny things you want to spend it on but you know you don’t really need them. Think long-term for a change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s time to cut through wishful thinking and get serious about what you want to do with your life over the next few years. The road you are travelling may not be too hard a route but that’s exactly why you are looking for a new challenge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Why are you looking over your shoulder so much? Why do you think someone is out to get you? Most likely it’s your overactive imagination playing tricks on you again, but if it makes you feel better get a friend to watch your back today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With both Venus and Mars moving through your fellow water sign of Cancer you won’t find it hard to get the balance between exertion and relaxation just right. You don’t have to be on the go at all times – you’re allowed to ease up once in a while.

