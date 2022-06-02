Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be a lot of challenges this year, both in your personal life and in your career, but each and every one of them is designed to improve your existence, so meet them head on and don’t let up until your life is not just changed but transformed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means look for ways to improve your status and get ahead on the work front but don’t take unnecessary risks. With Saturn about to begin one of its retrograde phases the smart move is to err on the side of caution, for now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Just because you have held a point of view for a long time does not mean it’s correct. Try not to be too fixed in your opinions over the next 24 hours as it will increase the hurt you feel when you finally have to admit you were wrong.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be careful when dealing with people in positions of power, because while you may be bubbling with new ideas they will be in a far less adventurous mood. Don’t make an issue of it, just save those ideas for a time when they are more receptive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to change the world for the better you must get together with people who share your outlook on life and start changing things as a group. You will make far more of a difference that way than you can ever do on your own.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Having survived recent upheavals on the work front you no doubt feel confident that you can start moving up the ladder of success. Indeed you can but don’t expect it to be easy. You’re not the only one with your eye on the corner office!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t worry if what you want to do today is at the opposite end of the spectrum to what friends and loved ones want to do. As one of the zodiac’s more inventive signs you can find ways to please everyone, while pleasing yourself the most.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will soon have to make a difficult decision concerning a long-term ambition. Having made it you will then have to convince loved ones that it’s the right choice for you. Talk up the many benefits and make light of the very few potential pitfalls.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will hear something to your advantage today but it’s only half the story and the other half may not be so enticing. It is of the utmost importance that you know all the facts before making any kind of decision, so do some extra digging.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to draw a thick red line between your private affairs and your professional ambitions and let everyone know you have no intention of crossing it. That won’t please some people but it will protect your interests both at home and at work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make an effort to be nice to people, even those who rarely make an effort to be nice to you. The more you smile when out and about the more the universe will send good things your way. Others will notice and start smiling more too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have a great deal of emotional energy that needs to find an outlet and what occurs between now and the weekend will point the way. So long as what you do with that energy is positive and uplifting you will have a really fun time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more someone encourages you to push boundaries and test limits the more cautious you should be because there is a real possibility they are hoping you will get it wrong. Why would they do that? Because they think it will make them look better.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com