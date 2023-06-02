Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to be clear in your mind what your long-term goals and ambitions are going to be. Your birthday chart warns if you leave things vague then your efforts may not be enough to bring the level of success you believe you deserve.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The influence of Venus in the domestic area of your chart means family relationships won’t seem quite so intense as they have been of late. A more relaxed attitude toward loved ones’ faults and foibles will make for a happier day all round.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t be overly suspicious if an offer of some sort lands in your lap today. People in positions of power are very much on your side at the moment and will go out of their way to assist you in any way they can. Take advantage of that.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Watch what you spend today as you could easily get carried away and leave yourself short for the weekend. Also, if a friend taps you for a loan you would be wise to turn them down as there is no telling when you might see your money again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Not only will you be lucky in love this weekend but your finances could get a big boost as well. People you meet while on the move will be so well disposed to you that almost anything you ask of them will be granted. So ask away!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make it your mission today to cheer up a friend who is feeling a bit sad or lonely. Your ability to turn a frown into a smile means they won’t be down for long. They may even be doing cartwheels by the end of the day!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something is about to happen that gets you believing in yourself again. Most likely you will receive news from a loved one or a friend that makes you realize you have been far too negative in your outlook of late. Get out there and make things happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Are you happy with the way things are going on the work front? If not then you must make it your business to seize the initiative and force through the changes you most want to see. You may have to get tough with some of your colleagues.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point worrying about things that cannot be changed, either in your private life or in your career. You don’t find it easy to adapt to new circumstances but on this occasion you must – or you may be forced to change in uncomfortable ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Close your eyes and ears to what is going on in the wider world and focus on what matters to you. The planets suggest that if you keep your mood light then good things will happen – and others can, if they care to, follow your example.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you need support from friends and loved ones over the next 24 hours then all you have to do is ask. Venus in the partnership area of your chart means others won’t hesitate to stop what they are doing so they can do good things for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not allow colleagues to sweet-talk you into doing what they should be doing for themselves. Put your own needs first today and only help others if you genuinely have time and energy to spare – and only if you actually want to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune in your sign is linked with Venus today, which among other things means you will find it easy to get cozy with someone you love. Don’t wait for them to make the first move, make it yourself – and prepare yourself for a passionate response!

