Your daily horoscope: June 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need to stand up for yourself a lot more over the coming year than you did over the previous 12 months. Let everyone know that you won’t be pushed around, then do a bit of pushing of your own. They’ll get the message.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been the sort to let other people tell you what to do, and you are not about to start now. If someone demands that you do something one way today you will take great delight in doing it the opposite way!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in the main financial area of your chart will open up new money-making possibilities, but you need to be careful which of them you choose to pursue. The approaching eclipse could punish you if you are too reckless.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be building up to something big, something that will give the kind of meaning to your life that seems to have been lacking of late. One way or another you will be at the cenrer of things – hopefully for a good reason!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Take a look back over the first few months of the year and be honest with yourself about what you have succeeded at and what, so far, has been a failure. All experience is good experience, so learn from it and then do even better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t find it hard to show your adventurous side today but if you go too far you risk alienating people who might be able to help you. You say you don’t need their help? That may be true now, but it won’t be true later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s transit of the career area of your chart means you need to get serious about your long-term ambitions. Take time out of your busy schedule to look again at what you are hoping to accomplish – then make the necessary adjustments.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your outlook is extremely bright at the moment, so why do you seem so determined to see only doom and gloom? There are so many positive things going on in your world that there is really no excuse for such a negative attitude.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You rarely let other people know what is going on in your head, still less in your heart, and that kind of secrecy should work well for you over the next 24 hours. The less your rivals know about your potential weak spots the better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Partnerships and relationships have been under good stars of late, but over the next few days tensions will start to rise again and it may be hard to keep things amicable. That’s okay. Think of it as a necessary period of emotional cleansing.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because you have strong opinions on certain subjects does not mean you have to be open about them, still less try to force others to agree with you. On the work front especially, let colleagues do their own thing in their own way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to do anything special to earn favour with partners and loved ones and colleagues. Just be yourself and they will be happy with that. Also, be ready to take advantage of new opportunities – because they’re on the way now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This could be one of those frustrating days where just about everyone seems determined to disagree with just about everything you say. Don’t bother arguing with them – in fact let them spout off all they want. Their own words will condemn them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com