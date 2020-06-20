Your daily horoscope: June 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means be more forceful over the coming year, but know when to push hard and when to hold back. A Mars-Jupiter link on your birthday will give you so much energy that you may find it hard to control it and channel it. Always think before you act.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves into the domestic area of your chart today and Mars, your ruler, links with Jupiter, planet of expansion. Put those influences together and it may be possible to achieve things that were not available to you before. Think big, and act big too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A more optimistic phase begins today as the sun moves into the travel and social area of your chart. You don’t have to be on the move to have fun but you do have to be open to new ways of doing things. Go on Taurus, give it a try!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A financial or business matter needs your immediate attention. Don’t put it off any longer, because the more you wait the more likely it becomes that you will lose money, and if you lose money you will also lose respect and your ability to influence people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Let other people think what they like and say what they like – it is what you do that counts. The sun’s move into your sign today, followed by tomorrow’s eclipse, will inspire you to ignore the critics and forge ahead on your own. Go for it Cancer!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As the sun moves into the most sensitive area of your chart today you need to recognize that you have limits. Then, of course, you need to respect those limits. Don’t carry on as if your actions will never have consequences. The universe always balances things out.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This should be an encouraging time for you, and if you are involved in anything of a creative nature it could be a profitable time as well. Self-belief is the key to success – though having the right sort of friends makes a big difference too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to be a bit more ambitious in your outlook Libra. For too long you have been happy to watch the passing parade, but now you must get involved and find ways to make a difference. Start making the changes you want to see in the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What happens over the next few days will inspire you put the past behind you once and for all and start creating a glorious new future for yourself. You’ve felt for a while that you need a more positive goal and what happens next will point the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun moves into the area of your chart that governs your wealth you will recognize the need to get serious about your long-term financial situation. Don’t rely too much on other people’s suggestions – your inner voice is the one you should be listening to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

One or more of your most important relationships are about to go through some major changes. If you want them to be changes for the better then be open with everyone about your feelings and your ideas and your beliefs. Don’t be afraid to share.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are entitled to your viewpoint but you also need to recognize that other people are entitled to their own opinions – even if you strongly disagree with them. You won’t change them by challenging them every step of the way. Try understanding them instead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Life is about to become rather hectic for you Pisces, but in a truly enjoyable way. Creatively and romantically you are embarking on one of the very best times of the year, so be positive in outlook and refuse to accept anything less than total success.

