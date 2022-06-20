Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your way with words will open any and all doors for you this year but that doesn’t mean you have to walk through each and every one of them. Be choosy in the creative and career activities you get involved with. Quality means more than quantity.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t have to try hard to get your way as the week begins. Jupiter in your sign, linked to Mercury, means your talent for words will get you almost everything you desire. You’re hugely persuasive and you possess something others do not – star quality.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make an effort to use your mind in new and adventurous ways. As one of the zodiac’s Earth signs you tend to think along well-established lines but today you will get the chance to think outside the box. Just make sure it’s not outside reality too!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If your head tells you one thing and your heart tells you another you are most likely to go with common sense and logic, and that’s a good thing. There is nothing wrong with following your feelings but this is one of those occasions when facts count for more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know you are right, even though everyone else says you are wrong, so have the courage of your convictions and don’t let others persuade you to change them in exchange for an easier ride. Only one thing matters now and that is the truth.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more of an effort you make to be nice to people the more the universe will be nice to you. Despite what some might say life is not a zero sum game, other people don’t have to lose so you can win. Everyone can be a winner today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As your ruler Mercury links with luck planet Jupiter today there is a real chance you could come into money or move up a rung or two on the work front, or maybe both. Don’t be afraid to ask for something better. Chances are you will get it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Banish all thoughts of failure, focus on your No. 1 goal and act as if you have already reached it. Mercury in your fellow air sign of Gemini, linked to Jupiter, planet of good fortune, makes all things possible for those who dare.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not let your emotions get the better of you today. You don’t have to be cold-hearted but you do have to be aware that your feelings could get in the way of common sense, and if that happens there is no telling what the consequences might be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t overdo it on the work front today, because your ruler Jupiter, linked with Mercury, will see to it that colleagues are happy to do the heavy lifting for you. Why exert yourself when you don’t have to? Sit back, relax and enjoy the passing parade.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how level-headed a Capricorn you may be you will go against accepted wisdom today purely for the fun of it. Both at home and at work you want others to know you are not as predictable as they think you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have fallen out with a friend or loved one recently now is the time to make amends and get your relationship back on a happier footing. A simple “I’m sorry” said with feeling will probably be all you need, although chocolates or flowers might help too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You feel at one with the world and the world feels at one with you, which is nice, but don’t start thinking you can drop your guard and that no one will take advantage of you. A little bit of suspicion today is still a good thing.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com