HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for confidence over the coming 12 months but you will need to balance it with a clear understanding of what needs to be done to take you from where you are now to where you most want to be. Start thinking and planning today

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun’s change of signs tomorrow will bring out the sensitive side of your nature – the side that you sometimes keep hidden – and there could be some tension on the home front. But that’s okay. In fact it’s good. You can’t let things carry on as before.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone who is rather vocal about their views could rub you the wrong way today but don’t waste your time arguing with them. You won’t change their opinions and they won’t change yours, so live and let live – as far apart as possible!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun moves into the money area of your chart tomorrow, which means you will have to pay more attention to what you own and what you earn. Don’t waste your time chasing ideas that can never bring the financial security you crave.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The old solar year is coming to an end and it won’t be long before recent disappointments fade from your memory and never return. Everything in your world will look shiny and bright again, so it really is the right time to make a new start.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you feel the need to get away from all the chaos and confusion that is going on in your life and spend time alone with your thoughts then just do it. You don’t need permission, you just need to grab your hat and walk out the door.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been moving slowly but surely towards a long-term goal but if you intend to go all the way you must join forces with people who share your ambitions. Together you will be able to do what might not be possible on your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun moves into the career area of your chart tomorrow and your thoughts will turn to how you can get ahead in the world. The road to success is right there in front of you – all you have to do is start walking and then just keep going.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your zest for life is about to return in a very big way and soon you will be out and about, meeting new people and putting new ideas into effect. One of the best times of the year for you is about to begin – make the most of it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You tend to believe that the answers to life’s big questions can be found out there in the world at large but what happens today will encourage you to look inside yourself for a change. It won’t be long before you discover the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be true that a relationship has been going through a tough time of late but don’t despair. Once the sun moves into the partnership area of your chart you will find it easier to work out what’s gone wrong – and what must be done to fix it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You’ve had a lot of fun in recent weeks, and it’s cost you a dollar or two, but now you must get real about your financial situation and make sure you can meet your long-term commitments. In a nutshell, don’t spend so much on things you don’t need!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do something creative, something that gets you noticed by the powers that be. The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow will blow away the cobwebs and encourage you to make a fresh start – but the effort must come from you.

