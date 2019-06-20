Your daily horoscope: June 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Anyone who doubts you are willing to fight for what you desire will be proved wrong this year. There will be no negotiation with rivals who try to take what should be yours, and no mercy for anyone who might be stupid enough to try to oppose you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is an important time for family matters and because of that you must stay positive. Give partners and loved ones room to do their own thing in their own way and don’t take it as a personal slight if they choose not to do it your way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun is about to move in your favour and it won’t be long before you are the life and soul of the party again. Forget about moving ahead at work or making more money, get out into the world and have fun with your friends.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be in one of your aggressive moods at the moment and with Mars, planet of anger, at odds with Pluto, planet of power, you must be careful who you attack or upset. Err on the side of caution: Don’t attack or upset anyone.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun moves into your sign tomorrow and over the following weeks the conditions will be ripe to make the most of the many talents you were born with, not least your natural creativity. Make something that wows the world – and makes you millions!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will feel compelled to get involved in a friend’s personal issues today, and although you will do so purely out of the goodness of your heart it’s unlikely you will get any thanks for it. Don’t let that stop you though – they need your assistance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have the happy knack of being able to get along with all sorts of people and that ability will serve you well over the next few days. Don’t be too nice though. Some people will need reminding that what they recently did was wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The ambitious side of your nature will come to the fore over the next few days, so if you need to impress important people with your drive and determination now is the time. Make an effort to do something really special, something that enhances your reputation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This could be a disruptive sort of day and there is no way of knowing for sure whether you will gain or lose from what happens. However, as the sun is about to move in your favour even apparent setbacks will throw up new opportunities. Be ready.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone tries to force you to do something against your will over the next few days you will complain long and loud about it, and quite right too. The more noise you make the more likely it is they will be embarrassed and get off your back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t change your ways easily but what happens today and tomorrow could see you reassessing what you believe and maybe, just maybe, making some major alterations. Listen to what loved ones tell you – it will give you a better perspective.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be brave and tell loved ones what they need to hear rather than what they want to hear. They are unlikely to thank you for it in the short term but later on, when events prove you right, they will be gracious enough to admit they were wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means work hard but don’t strain your body or your mind. As the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow you should be saving your energy for the great opportunities to come, so don’t peak too early and risk hurting yourself.

