Your daily horoscope: June 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Venus on your birthday will add a softer layer to your personality over the coming 12 months and you can use that to win people over to your way of thinking. Hopefully, of course, your way of thinking is the right way of thinking!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no point being possessive about something you have in your grasp but fear losing. The planets warn that the more you try to hold on to it the more likely it is you will lose it, so enjoy it but employ a gentler grip.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As the sun moves into the communications area of your chart today you’re sure to have plenty to say for yourself but try not to be too verbally aggressive or you could turn people against you. Everything you say must have a positive aim.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Money matters will take centre stage now the sun is moving through the financial area of your chart and it’s likely you will either splash out extravagantly or refuse to spend your hard-earned cash at all. How about taking a more balanced path?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun moves into your birth sign today and almost immediately your outlook on life will become more upbeat. Don’t think of yourself as a star in the making, think of yourself as a big star already who is about to become absolutely huge.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With the sun entering the most sensitive area of your chart today this is the ideal time to do a bit of self-analysis. Try to get rid of all that is old and outdated in your mind. Be ruthless with your ideas and opinions. It will help immensely.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do what makes you feel good today but strive to be aware of the effect your actions have on other people. If your needs clash with the needs of others it does not have to be an either-or game – it’s quite possible both sides can win.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As the sun moves deeper into the career area of your chart over the next few days you will find that dealing with employers and other authority figures gets a bit tense. Make sure they know you are not the sort to be intimidated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will not only go the extra mile to reach your aims this week, you will go the extra five, 10 or 20 miles – whatever it takes. At this time of year your frame of mind is so positive that your most outrageous dreams will soon become realities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you try to pry secrets out of family and friends over the next 24 hours the more they will keep what they know to themselves. Try pretending you don’t care in the slightest what’s going on, while keeping your eyes open and your ears tuned.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun moves into your opposite sign today and almost immediately you will notice that one-to-one situations become a bit more abrasive. Even so, there will still be plenty of opportunities to join with others in causes you can all believe in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will face some pretty stiff challenges over the next few weeks and will need to be on your toes both physically and mentally if you are to come through this phase unscathed. The good news is no effort will be too much for you to make.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Creative activities will go well for you now and if you get serious about an idea you previously just toyed with it could bring the kind of recognition you secretly crave. Have faith in the vision you have been nurturing – it will bloom very soon.

